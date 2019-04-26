Assemblies of God president says youths crucial component of the church

The Assemblies of God Church in Malawi President, Edward Chitsonga, has urged youths in the country to be aggressive when discharging religious duties saying they are a crucial component of the church.

He was speaking in Lilongwe during the church’s ‘Easter Youths Conference’ at the Glorious Temple in the capital Lilongwe’s Area 47.

Chitsonga, who has also just been elected as World Assemblies of God Commission leader in Malawi, said youths should be used to maximise gains for the church and in national development programmes.

He said youths are a critical group of society because in Malawi and Africa youths form the biggest chunk of the population.

“There is need for continuity in church administration and in our country’s development, and that is why we as a church are determined to promote our youths,” said Chitsonga.

He added: “Malawi as a country, we need more God fearing youths for it to develop. That is why as Assemblies of God we are doing everything possible to empower the youths.”

Chitsonga highlighted that another important role of the youth in the church is to provide a fresh perspective on different matters.

“Young people often have more energy than adults, which makes them the perfect choice for various organisational jobs. Lots of teenagers are great at organising and holding various celebrations and events, as they usually have lots of amazing ideas,” he said.

Added Chitsonga: “Apart from being in control of things like planning, youths also act as a helping hand. This could mean many things: young people can take on the cleaning duties; they can help the oldest members of the church; they can also help other youngsters in their search for God and spirituality.”

