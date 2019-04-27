Malawi safe from cyclone Kenneth – MET

Weather experts say Malawi is now safe from cyclone Kenneth, a weather phenomenon which could have brought heavy rains and flooding especially in Nkhata Bay and Karonga.

Cyclone Kenneth made its landing in Indian Ocean in Mozambique yesterday but Jolam Nkhokwe, director of the department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services said the cyclone is now weakened.

“The cyclone is now weakening. The cyclone is being translated into low pressure,” said Nkhokwe.

He said Cyclone Kenneth landed in Mozambique, 589 kilometres east of Malawi.

He however said that the department is monitoring the situation closely.

Earlier this week,Nkhokwe said a deep low pressure system with atmosphere pressure value of 1008 millibars had developed in the Indian Ocean north of Madagascar at latitude 9.4 degrees south and 50.3 degrees east at a distance of 1874km east of Nkhata Bay boma and moving west-south-westwards.

