Association says drought and high inflation affecting seed availability, demand

Seed Trade Association of Malawi (STAM)—an apex body of certified seed producing and marketing companies—is supplying 15,000 metric tons of certified cereal seed and 2000mt tons of legume seed in the 2024/2025 farming season, a drop from a total of 31,000 tons estimated in 2023/2024 season.

Speaking Tuesday in Lilongwe after an elective annual general meeting, re-elected STAM chairperson, Chikondi Ng’ombe, added the association’s maize seed sales are estimated at 11,000mt against a potential demand of 35,000mt, making the seed “less available than what was available in previous years”.

She attributed the situation to, among other factors, drought and rising inflation which has made farmers “demand less of the certified seed as they are now exploring other alternatives”.

Ng’ombe, therefore, called for “good agriculture practices” that would enable Malawi still have more yields from the “little seed” available.

She said: “This should be a collective concern to all of us. If the country has little seed which farmers cannot afford, production will be affected.

“Farmers need to focus on how they grow their crops. There is a very huge gap in terms of what farmers spend on growing crops versus output.

“So let us just have better practices and make sure that the yields are higher despite not having all the inputs we wanted”.

However, Ng’ombe said the companies under STAM are ready to make available certified seed to farmers across the country, adding “they also have enough vegetative planting materials such as cuttings, vines, fruit and tree seedlings”.

She advised farmers to access certified seed through registered agro-dealers contracted by seed companies.

“Use of certified seed breaks down crop pest and disease life cycle. It assures the farmer of output uniformity, quantity and quality. Certified seed is key for improved farmer productivity.

“For improved smallholder farmer`s income and food security the use of certified seed is therefore essential.

“Our advice to farmers is that they should access and buy seed as soon as possible and before last week of October 2024”.

Ng’ombe added some certified seed varieties have climate smart features, a remedy and response to climate change challenges being faced today.

