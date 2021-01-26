Asthmatic girl faints over tear gas as police battle minibus operators

A six-year-old asthmatic girl has been rushed to hospital after she fainted following teargas she inhaled at Chinamwali township in Zomba as police battled with minibus operators.

The angry minibus operators want the government either to reduce fuel pump prices or increase minibus sitting capacity.

Mother of the child, Chimwemwe Gladys Banda said teargas canisters missed their target and ended up inside their fence, disturbing order at the house.

Angry minibus drivers have been protesting some of the Covid-19 prevention measures imposed on minibus operators to reduce the number of people they carry.

Meanwhile, some minibus operators are now operating along the Masauko Chipembere Highway despite their colleagues staging a strike.

Minibuses placing branches of leaves purporting as if they are carrying people heading to a funeral to avoid being attacked.

Despite the two per seat rule, the minibuses are carrying four people per seat.

