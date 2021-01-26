Dyson Mthawanji’s  Chiphadzuwa cha Usiku’ book launch faces delay over Covid-19

As Covid-19 pandemic continues to derail plans by artists in the country, famous fiction author Dyson Mthawanji has also postponed his long -awaited ‘Chiphadzuwa cha Usiku’ book launch.

Mthawanji was scheduled to launch the Chichewa fiction book on Saturday 30 January this year in Lilongwe.

According to Mthawanji, the event was supposed to happen in a tradition way and setting but the plans have been put on hold because of the recent gazetted Covid-19 pandemic preventive measures which among others restrict people to be in large gatherings.

“Late last year, I announced that I would officially launch my book late this month. Unfortunately, this will not be possible because of the restrictions on public gatherings in line with Covid-19 pandemic. I will announce the new date for the launch later when the restrictions are lifted.”

He said the book which is selling like hot cakes and he was planning to invite various chiefs to witness the launch saying they are custodians of culture.

“The stories in the book are about culture and everyday life. Therefore, you cannot talk about culture without mentioning our fellow Malawians from rural areas. Thus, I want to target them during the launch.” He said

Asked whether he is considering doing a visual launch as other authors like Alfred Msadala are doing, Mthawanji said: “I cannot do a virtual launch considering the guests I am planning to invite. Most of the people I intend to invite come from rural areas where Internet connectivity is a big challenge. Most of them also don’t have laptops or smart phone to follow the launch online.”

Further Mthawanji said 80 percent of the first consignment he printed are already sold out and they are currently working towards printing more books to meet the demand on the Market and he is impressed that even urban youths have fallen in love with the book.

‘Chipadzuwa cha Usiku book has 12 different Chichewa short stories and was printed by Montfort Media in Balaka district.

