Athlete Nadolo backtracks on Mzuzu Half Marathon

South Africa-based Malawian long distance runner Mphatso Nadolo has backtracked to take part in the Mzuzu Half Marathon set for Sunday.

The two-time Blantyre Marathon, who initiative wanted to compete, said his manager had advised him not to come for the race as he is preparing for a major competition.

“I wanted to come to compete, but I can confirm that I won’t manage because my sponsor and my managers (Getrude Chitedze and Stanley Mwakhiwa) said I should not come for me to concentrate on my preparations for a marathon in April,” he said.

Nadolo said it would have been difficult to recover for the marathon after competing the Mzuzu Half Marathon.

“Since the marathon is month-end of April, it would have affected my preparations for the marathon. So, I have accepted my managers request,” he said.

Nadolo said his interest to compete was to make the Mzuzu Half Marathon competitive.

He said it not about the prize money of K1 million for the winner, K700,000 for the silver medallist and K500,000 for the bronze medallist that motivated him to come.

Malawi National Council of Sports public relations officer Edgar Ntulumbwa confirmed that Nadolo has earlier expressed interest to compete.

“Mphatso Nadolo wanted to come for the race, but I am not sure if he would make it. This shows that top athletes have welcomed the event and we are excited about this,” he said.