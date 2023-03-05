Malawian star scores first goal for Bahrain club

Malawian football star Muhammad Sulumba Inspired his Bahraini team Al-Muharrag to a 2-0 win over Al Hala Muharraq.

It was the former Mighty Mukuru Wanderers first goal for the club after joining the team as a free agent.

He was controversially offloaded alongside nine other players by British coach Mark Harrison as they were deemed surplus to requirements.

The win has taken Al-Muharrag to fourth with 27 points from seven wins, six draws and two losses while Al Hala Muharraq lie ninth on the log table with 18 points having four wins, six draws and six losses.

Manama are leading the 12-team log table with 28 points from eight wins, four draws and three losses, followed by Khalidiya on 27 points from eight wins, three losses and four draws.

Sitra lie third due to an inferior goal difference with 27 points from seven wins, six draws and two losses, Al Riffa are fifth with 25 points from seven wins, four draws and four losses, Al Ahli are on sixth with 20 points from five wins, five draws and five losses, Al Hidd (7th) with 19 points from five wins four draws and 6 losses, East Riffa (8th) with 18 points from four wins, six losses, five draws, Al Shabab (10th) with 17 points from five wins, two draws and eight losses, Bahrain are 11th with 13 points from three wins, four draws and eight losses while Budaiya anchor the 12-team log table with two wins, one draw and 12 losses.

Sulumba (L) captured in action

