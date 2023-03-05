DPP gets vote of no confidence in Chikwawa as its DPP declare MCP candidate for 2025 parliamentary poll

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has received a vote of no confidence in its own councillors from Chikwawa where the councillors have now declared that they will rally behind Malawi Congress Party (MCP) lawmaker Abida Sidik Mia in the 2025 parliamentary poll.

This means the erstwhile governing party can as well forget about fielding a candidate for a parliamentary seat in Chikwawa Mkombezi in 2025 because he or she will not receive any support from the party’s councillors.

The DPP councillors made the declaration on Sunday at a ground-breaking ceremony for a K79.6 million clinic project held at Goma Full Primary School.

The councillors’ endorsement of Mia contradicts and transcends hatred DPP top leadership has had against MCP – the main partner in the Tonse Alliance government.

Kholofati Malunga, councillor for Alumenda Ward, said Mia has brought tremendous development to the area during the short period she has been in the position; hence, their decision to rally behind her in the next election.

“Miseu Folo has many water sources at closer distances, a police unit, and what was missing was the clinic,” he said.

Councillor Aubrey Masanza of Mikalango Ward agreed, stating that Mia has not left any area of Chikwawa Nkombezi without development.

“Abida Sidik Mia is using the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) correctly, as most of the funds are used for the intended purposes,” he added.

He also concurred with the endorsement of Mia as the 2025 candidate for the Chikwawa Nkombezi constituency.

In her remarks, Mia welcomed the endorsement, saying she would continue to pump in developments regardless of the councillors’ political affiliation.

Mia, who is also Malawi’s Minister of Water and Sanitation, said she was committed to serving the people of Chikwawa Mkombezi and Malawi as a whole.

Senior Chief Ngabu, District Commissioner for Chikwawa, religious leaders and other senior officials from various spheres of life attended the event where the lawmaker was endorsed.

