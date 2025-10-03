Attorney General Bows Out with Powerful Call for Justice and Rule of Law

Attorney General Thabo Chakaka-Nyirenda delivered what could be his final official address yesterday, using the opening of the 2025/2026 Judicial Year (Sherry Party) at the Chichiri Court Complex to make a passionate plea for justice, integrity, and accountability in Malawi’s governance.

In a reflective and emotional speech, Chakaka-Nyirenda said the event was not just a ceremonial tradition but a renewal of vows to uphold the rule of law. He described it as both a farewell and a moment of reckoning, noting it may be his last time addressing the Judiciary in his capacity as Attorney General.

He praised Malawi’s Judiciary as a “beacon of integrity and courage”, recalling how its landmark decisions in recent years captured global attention and even earned it the Nobel Prize three years ago. He urged the courts to carry that light forward, reminding Malawians that “when our Judiciary stands firm, Malawi stands tall.”

The Attorney General warned against the erosion of ethics within the legal profession, condemning dishonesty, delays, and abuse of process. He called for a restoration of dignity at the Bar, urging the Malawi Law Society to enforce discipline with firmness and fairness.

Chakaka-Nyirenda also linked justice to development, stressing that no nation can prosper without a strong legal framework that inspires investor confidence and protects the vulnerable. “Without justice, there is no sustainable development. Without the rule of law, there is no public trust. Without public trust, there is no progress,” he said.

On corruption, he was uncompromising: “The rule of law is incomplete if corruption is left unchecked or if gender equity is ignored.” He called for stricter enforcement of laws to protect women and girls and ensure equity becomes a lived reality, not just an aspiration.

As he concluded, Chakaka-Nyirenda reminded Malawians that justice is not an abstract ideal but something that must be felt in daily life: the widow securing her inheritance, the child receiving maintenance, the accused getting a fair trial, and the tenant protected from unlawful eviction.

“Justice is lived reality — or it is nothing at all,” he said, urging the Judiciary, the Bar, and government institutions to recommit to the values of accountability and fairness as the country marches towards its Malawi 2063 vision.

The speech closed with a note of gratitude and humility: “It has been the highest honour of my professional life to serve as Attorney General of the Republic of Malawi. May the rule of law reign supreme in the hearts and minds of all Malawians.”

