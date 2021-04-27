Attorney general calls leaks of documents from his office silly

Attorney general Chikosa Silungwe has described as silly, immature and nonsensical leaks of sensitive documents from his office.

His comments today on the matter follow State House press secretary Brian Banda’s revelation yesterday that president Lazarus Chakwera has ordered an investigation into the leaks.

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) so called media team has taken up in various social media for to accuse the attorney general himself of the leaks.

But writing on his face book wall, Silungwe said in his 24 years career as a lawyer, he has never leaked any document.

“I have 24 years post qualification experience; with 23 of those years as a member of the Malawi Law Society of good standing.

“As an attorney, I have provided counsel to individuals, Malawian and international organizations respectively by providing them with bespoke advice.

“Indeed in the past 24 months or so, I was one of lead counsels in what is perhaps the most important case in Malawi’s history – the 2019 Presidential Elections Case.

“In the 24 years as a lawyer, I have never leaked work I have done for my client. In the 9 months or so that I was lead counsel in the Presidential Elections Case, I and my colleagues in our team never leaked any work that I did for my client,” he says.

He says it is unprofessional, silly, immature and nonsensical to leak documents.

“I have never dabbled in the idiocy of leaking professional work. I will not suddenly start such buffoonery just because I now work from Capital Hill,” he says.

Chikosa is infamous for giving controversial legal advice to president Lazarus Chakwera which contradicts that from other government officials including the secretary to the Office of President and Cabinet.

Among other controversial legal advice, he advised president Chakwera against firing two Malawi Electoral Commission commissioners Linda Kunje and Jean Mathanga.

