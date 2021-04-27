South African based Malawians donate PPEs at Area 25 health Centre

Continuing with the desire to impact and touch lives in the country, South African based Malawians Dr. Greenwell Matchaya and Ruby de Silva Matekenya have joined the global force in the fight against the spread of deadly Coronavirus by donating Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) at area 25 Health Centre in Lilongwe.

Among others, they donated disposable face masks, Face shields and coveralls for health workers worthy over K500, 000.

Speaking during the donation on Friday, Dr. Matchaya said they made a donation to support government effort in ensuring that health personnel’s and those who come in their contact are still protected.

“We want to ensure that our fellow Malawian citizens including health workers at area 25 Health Centre are still being protected and free from Covid 19,” he said.

According to Dr. Matchaya since the outbreak of the pandemic, they have worked tirelessly to mobilize resources for Malawi Covid 19 fight targeting Malawians in diaspora.

“Unless citizens take their own roles to work towards solutions to societal problems, real development may never happen soon as government alone cannot do everything people need, all the time,” he added.

Area 25 Health Centre Senior Nursing Officer Modesta Nyando expressed gratitude for the timely donation saying though it seems like figures of those testing positive have gone down the battle is still on and there is need to keep following preventive measures.

Nyando said the facility has a catchment area of over 200,000 people and the PPEs they get from government are always not enough and well-wishers are always welcomed to give a helping hand.

“We are very happy for this donation, though cases seem to be going down we need not to relax until the battle is fully won. This effort is not only for government, it is for every citizen and we need to work hand in hand to ensure that we are all safe,” she said.

Lately, Matchaya and Matekenya also took the Covid-19 Response to Queen Elizabeth Central hospital in Blantyre and Kamuzu Central Hospital in Lilongwe where they also donated life serving oxygen suppliers based on their belief that health is a human right.

