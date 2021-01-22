Attorney General Silungwe back in office after Covid-19 onslaught

January 22, 2021 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 5 Comments

Attorney General Chikosa Silungwe will be back in office on Monday after he was down with Covid-19.

Attorney General Chikosa Silungwe (r) is Covid survivor

Silungwe, who recently tested positive to Covid-19, has now tested negative.

The government’s top lawyer  said he plans to return to work Monday.

Chikosa said Malawians ought to stay positive in the war against Covid-19 which, he says, should eventually be won.

The Attorney General of Malawi sits in Cabinet.

At least two powerful Cabinet ministers have died of Covid-19, one is still sick and others have recovered.

Meanwhile, Thoko Mwapasa, wife to Professor Victor Mwapasa of College of Medicine has succumbed to Covid-19 barely four months after the loss of her elder brother Francis Mbilizi.

The family confirmed that Mbilizi, who was husband to Rosa Mbilizi, former Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) Deputy Commissioner General also succumbed to Covid-19.

Mwapasa will be buried this afternoon at HHI Cemetery in Blantyre

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
0 0 vote
Article Rating

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
5 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
ERUTU
ERUTU
5 hours ago

MHSRIEP 🌹🕯️🙏🏾

0
Reply
Yuo
Yuo
5 hours ago

Mwaonatu wa chamba wachira apa Nde muzitimanga

0
Reply
Interloper
Interloper
6 hours ago

There will be more stories like these. Coronavirus is real killer.

0
Reply
Tan
Tan
7 hours ago

Rest in peace Thoko. What a humble soul.

0
Reply
Serpents
Serpents
7 hours ago

High profile deaths scare people. Many people.

0
Reply
shares
5
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Opportunity for Malawi youths to play football in Belgium, Netherlands

Malawian youth footballers have a big chance to play in youth football leagues of Belgium and Netherlands. This follows an...

Close