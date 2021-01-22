Galaxy Pharmaceuticals partners IMM to donate PPEs to Queen’s Hospital 

January 22, 2021

Galaxy Pharmaceuticals in partnership with Institute of Marketing in Malawi  (IMM) has donated Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) worth K1 million  to Queen Elizabeth  Central Hospital  to assist in the fight against Covid-19.

Presenting PPE  worth K1 million to Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Speaking during the handover ceremony in Blantyre  at Queens  on Thursday,  IMM public relations director  George Damson said with the global health crisis brought about by the Covid -19 pandemic, Malawi has  seen a surge in coronavirus cases hence  a demand for PPE for the frontline workers.

” It is against this background that as marketers we thought of seeking partners to alleviate

the situation and Galaxy Pharmaceuticals came through to partner with us in this noble

initiative by providing PPE worth 1 Million kwacha to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital, ” said Damson.

He said  IMM will continue to roll out a number of initiatives in different forms meant to assist  the communities they operate in as marketers because these communities are the  backbone of their profession.

Galaxy Pharmaceutical manager Evance Chirambo said they decided to come into front liners rescue after hearing that they require PPEs.

“Our front liners are facing challenges in their work to deal with this pandemic and one big challenge is PPEs and we thought it wise to fulfill our social corporate responsibility by donating these PPEs,” said Chirambo.

Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital health services administration officer Kondwani Chisi said the need for PPEs was high at the hospital because the PPEs available are disposable as such there was need for the hospital to be supplied all the time.

“The number of people infected people is getting high every day and the isolation centre is getting full as such workers who are working there are in need of the equipments  as they attend to a lot of patients,” he said.

Kazombo said when the cases were new in the country there were few people in the isolation centre but as of late the number of people is increasing.

