Atupele Blasts “State-Sponsored Violence” in Lilongwe, Demands Accountability Ahead of Polls

United Democratic Front (UDF) President Atupele Muluzi has come out guns blazing against what he describes as “state-sponsored violence” following the brutal assault of Citizens for Credible Elections (CCE) leader Sylvester Namiwa during a peaceful protest in Lilongwe.

The protest, aimed at demanding the resignation of Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Justice Anabel Mtalimanja and Chief Elections Officer Andrew Mpesi, turned violent when panga-wielding thugs attacked demonstrators in full view of Malawi Police Service (MPS) officers and Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers.

“This was not just violence—it was a direct assault on our democracy,” Muluzi said in a strongly worded statement on Wednesday. “That this happened under the watch of law enforcement and the military is both chilling and shameful.”

Eyewitnesses described a chaotic scene in which thugs descended on the crowd, targeting protest leaders, including Namiwa, who was severely beaten. Videos of the attack have since gone viral, sparking public outrage and condemnation from human rights defenders and civil society.

Muluzi, who is expected to contest in the upcoming September 16 general election, said the violent incident was a clear attempt to intimidate citizens and silence dissent.

“No amount of beatings, pangas, or threats will stop Malawians from demanding accountability and credible elections,” he said. “We will not be ruled by fear. This is 2025, not 1965.”

He called on the leadership of MEC, the police, the military, and all political players to act responsibly and uphold peace and democratic principles in the lead-up to the polls. He also urged civil society, faith leaders, and the international community to speak out against what he called a “dangerous escalation of political intolerance.”

“This is a time for courage, not cowardice. A time for leadership, not thuggery,” Muluzi said.

Meanwhile, the Independent Complaints Commission has launched investigations into the incident, saying it is probing whether police officers failed in their duty to protect demonstrators.

The attack has intensified calls for greater electoral transparency and cast a dark shadow over Malawi’s fragile democratic landscape, just months before a high-stakes election.

