Panga Politics? Complaints Body Probes Police Over Namiwa Attack

The Independent Complaints Commission has launched a high-stakes investigation into the conduct of police officers during a shocking incident where panga-wielding thugs attacked Citizens for Credible Elections leader Sylvester Namiwa in broad daylight.

The Commission’s Chief Legal Officer, Nicely Msowoya, confirmed that the inquiry was triggered by a flood of public complaints after the brutal assault occurred in full view of Malawi Police Service (MPS) officers and Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers—who reportedly did nothing to intervene.

“As you might be aware, MPS recently rolled out its Public Order Management Policy and operational guidelines. Therefore, we expect their crowd control to reflect those standards,” Msowoya said.

Depending on what the investigation uncovers, Msowoya said, the Commission will recommend appropriate disciplinary or legal action to relevant authorities.

The violent incident occurred during demonstrations demanding the resignation of Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Justice Anabel Mtalimanja and Chief Elections Officer Andrew Mpesi, who protestors say are too compromised to credibly oversee the upcoming September 16 General Elections.

