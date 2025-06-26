Bullets, Silver’s ‘FCB 30-years Anniversary Match’, proceeds to go towards Luwinga Technical Centre 

One of the country’s leading banks, First Capital Bank (FCB) Plc has announced that all the proceeds to be realized in the upcoming friendly clash which has been organized to celebrate the banks 30-years anniversary between Silver Strikers and FCB Nyasa Big Bullets slated for Sunday, June 29 2025 at Bingu National Stadium (BNS) will be channeled towards supporting Luwinga Technical Centre in Mzuzu.

The Bank through its Head of Marketing and Communications, Twikale Chirwa confirmed the development in Blantyre during the unveiling ceremony of the brand new trophy which the two local football giants are set to fight for and produce a winner who will take it home.

Chirwa emphasized that the main objective of the match named ‘FCB 30 Years Trophy’ stands as part of giving back to the customers that have managed to stand loyal in supporting the bank since its establishment in 1995.

“As FCB, football is in our DNA that’s why we also sponsor the Under 20 national league and we want to confirm that we have decided to channel all the money which will be realized from the gate takings to support Luwinga Technical Centre so that we take part in helping developing young talented players who will be our reliable future football stars because we believe that the facility has got a lot in terms of grooming players from grassroots in Malawi,” said Chirwa.

In his remarks, Bullets Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Albert Chigoga commended FCB for organizing the friendly match which he said will be a cracker considering the two teams records whose meetings brings a lot of sparks and that it will also be a curtainraiser encounter of their pending Airtel Top 8 match set to be played on July 12 2025.

“We must confirm that preparations for the friendly match are going on well and fans should expect to watch a beautiful display from top players from these two teams as we are all aware that when we facing Silver Strikers there is always no friendly as every match becomes a tough assignment hence we want to urge our supporters to come in large number,” said Chigoga.

Meanwhile the bank has announced that the first 1000 people to enter into the stadium will receive t-shirts, caps and a 30 years branded jerseys.

The Bank has also promised that all customers that joined and started supporting FCB since 1995 will be given a 50 percent gate prize whether standard tickets, corporate box as well as the VIP using their FCB cards in all braches in Lilongwe.

