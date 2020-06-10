Atupele consoles Ntcheu bereaved families of fatal accident victims

President Peter Mutharika’s running mate Atupele Muluzi has consoles families of Ntcheu fatal accident pledging government’s continued support to the families that lost their relations.

Six people have been confirmed dead after two heavy duty vehicles collided about a kilometer before Ntcheu Boma on Tuesday. Two others were injured by a runway truck on Monday,

Speaking on Wednesday when he joined the bereaved family and mourners in Ntcheu, Muluzi said President Mutharika is deeply concerned with the accident which killed productive citizens who could have contributed to the country’s development.

Muluzi also took some time to visit one injured patient at the hospital , the other victim was discharged.

“I express my deep sympathy on behalf of President Mutharika. He is saddened by these deaths. This is a tradegy for Ntcheu and the nation as a whole. We mourn with them,”he said

Muluzi said President Mutharika has ordered that government meet all funeral arrangement costs like coffins and transport as it’s a national tragedy.

The deceased ages ranges from 18 to 55 years of age.

A family representative for the six families that has lost their beloved one pleaded with government to consider constructing a by-pass road for trucks as accidents are happening frequently after an accident like the same occurred last year where lives were also lost.

Muluzi also consoled the bereaved familes with cash.

