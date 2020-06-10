Fired Macra boss Itaye left in the cold: Meke acts as Postmaster General

It does not rain but pours for beleaguered former Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (Macra) director general Godfrey Itaye as he has been left in the cold completely after another person has been appointed to act as Postmaster General, a position Itaye was supposed to take after being sacked at Macra.

Malawi Post Corporation (MPC) Board of Directors appointed Zacheaus Meke to act as Postmaster General, leaving Itaye, who was supposed to swap positions with former Postmaster General Henry Shamu, in the cold.

“Good evening family. Please be informed that today, Tuesday on 9th June 2020, Mr Henry Shamu has been relieved of his duties as Postmaster General (PMG) as he joins Macra as the Director General. Such being the development, the Malawi Posts Corporation (MPC) Board of Directors has appointed Mr Zacheaus Meke to act in the position of PMG,” reads a message to MPC employees.

“Following that, Mr Thom Kachali, who until today served as Regional Manager Centre, has been assigned to direct the Courier business. May we all render the entrusted officers all the necessary support for the good of the Corporation,” adds the message.

Insiders said President Peter Mutharika was angry with Itaye for resisting his removal from Macra by engaging his board of directors to protest his removal from Macra saying government did not follow procedures.

“Now government has just decided to fire Itaye completely. He will have to start looking for another job. He felt too big for himself, he was given another job as Postmaster General but he felt it was too small, forgetting he came from there before going to Macra, now he is jobless,” said an insider at Capital Hill.

Mutharika sacked Itaye from Macra last week and deployed him to Malawi Post Corporation as Postmaster General but Macra Board, chaired by Reverend Alex Maulana ‘backed’ Itaye saying government need to follow procedures in removing Itaye from Macra.

Maulana and another board member Igolet Banda faced the wrath of Chief Secretary to he Government Lloyd Muhara when they met him on Wednesday over the issue.

“They were properly dressed down by the Chief Secretary and they were told to make sure that Itaye swaps with Henry Shamu at MPC before the end of this week,” said an insider privy to the issue.

