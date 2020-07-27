Atupele dares Chakwera on K1.3 trillion theft: Pledges support to graft fight in Malawi

July 27, 2020 Zawadi Chilunga - Nyasa Times 2 Comments

United Democratic Front (UDF) leader  Atupele Muluzi says President Lazarus Chakwera should present evidence to the courts regarding the revelations that about K1.3 trillion was stolen during the Peter Mutharika’s administration.

Atupele: He has pledged his full support in fighting corruption

Writing on his Facebook account, Atupele said while he commends Chakwera for his stance against corruption, there is need for full disclosure and evidence by the President as to how he was informed of such an alarmingly high figure.

“Considering the annual budget of Malawi hovering around the same figure and considering that Malawi is on an IMF/World Bank program, this needs to be further explained.

“Following the discovery of ‘cashgate’ theft during president Joyce Banda’s administration we had anticipated that we had sufficient checks and balances in place to have detected the plunder of such large sums,” he said.

Atupele has since pledged his full support in fighting corruption in the country.

On his part, Chakwera, who won a historic victory over Mutharika in June, has vowed to “clear the rubble” of corruption within the government.

Since taking office, Chakwera, 65, has launched investigations into some of the deals agreed by the previous government, suspending contracts.

A number of arrests are taking place targeting officials of the former government.

Chakwera, a former Pentecostal church leader, says he does not want to be seen to target political rivals in his anti-corruption drive.

Instead, he said the law should take its course.

#BetterMW
Guest
#BetterMW

Even if it was MK100.00 or MK100,000. That does not make it OK to steal.
So do not attempt to minimize this.

Marx
Guest
Marx

Atupele trying to be relevant. Just shut up man

