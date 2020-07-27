Chisale remains in custody after court bail

Former president Peter Mutharika’s private bodyguard Norman Chisale is spending another night in prison after the High Court granted him bail in the morning of Monday due to administrative problems.

Chisale’s lawyer Chancy Gondwe said his client could not be released because they delayed to serve the police and Chichiri prison documents.

“We only served the state advocate but we could not do so on the police,” he said.

Chisale was freed on High Court bail on attempted murder case after paying another K1 million bail bond.

Judge Silvester Kalembera granted Chisale bail, saying there has not been any evidence adduced, even from possible witnesses that Chisale would influence or interfere with evidence.

“I am at pains to conclude based on what is before me that the applicant has interfered with the victim or will interfere with the victim or evidence,” said Kalembera.

He said although the charge of attempted murder is serious which attracts a life sentence but it is bailable.

“What matters is whether the applicant will avail himself during trial if granted bail. I am satisfied that the respondent has failed to demonstrate that it would be detrimental, in the interest of justice, if the applicant is released on bail,” said the judge.

Other bail conditions included K500,000 non cash sureties, surrender travel document, report to Soche police in Blantyre every two weeks, must not leave Blantyre without notifying officer-in-charge for Soche police and must not be in contact with the victim directly or indirectly.

