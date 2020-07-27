Nankhumwa condemns Escom pluder under DPP watch

Leader of opposition in parliament Kondwani Nankhumwa has become the first Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) top official to condemn the looting at Escom in 2018 when some party officials got millions of money for fuel.

The DPP sanctioned some of its members to get money from Escom for fuel for a Mulhako wa Alhomwe function, a decision that has widely been condemned as plunder of public resources.

“I have seen the reports [of some people getting money from Escom for fuel]. If it is true, this was very bad, this was unfortunate.

“We were not supposed to do that. As a party, we condemn it. That should not happen again,” he said.

Nankhumwa also said he is not living in fear of being nabbed by law enforcers following the arrests galore of those suspected to have committed crimes during the Peter Mutharika administration.

“Why should I fear? If I look back my past, I can see that I am clean. I am proud that I was never involved in any crime,” he said.

He was upbeat that DPP would bounce back into power in 2025, saying this is not the first time that the party has found itself in opposition.

“We were in opposition for two years after the unfortunate death of our party founding leader professor Bingu wa Mutharika but we worked very hard and managed to get back into the government,” he said.

He said the party would be working out strategies on how best to gain people’s confidence and trust in a party rebuilding process so that it gets back into the government in the next election.

