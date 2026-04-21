Reckless Smears, Zero Proof: Kamangila’s Tirade Against Bushiri Sparks Outrage

A storm of anger has erupted online after Ireland-based Malawian lawyer and activist Alexius Kamangila launched a blistering, evidence-free attack on Prophet Shepherd Bushiri during a live social media broadcast—hurling some of the most serious accusations possible without offering a shred of proof.

In a rant that many have condemned as irresponsible and defamatory, Kamangila branded Bushiri “a rapist” and demanded his arrest and imprisonment. Yet, despite the gravity of the claim, he presented no evidence—no documents, no testimonies, no legal filings—nothing to substantiate the allegation.

Bushiri has not issued a formal statement on the latest remarks. However, in a past interview and in comments responding to Kamangila online, the preacher dismissed the attacks and said he would not pursue defamation charges, alleging that Kamangila is of unsound mind.

Undeterred, Kamangila escalated his claims. He accused Bushiri of running a Ponzi-style scheme, exploiting vulnerable followers, and promoting what he called a “theology of materialism.” Again, these claims were delivered without verifiable backing.

He went further—dragging Prophet Mary Bushiri into the controversy—suggesting she must be aware of the alleged activities due to her involvement in the ministry. He speculated about her role in Bushiri’s financial rise, but offered no concrete evidence to support these assertions.

The most disturbing part of Kamangila’s broadcast came when he made bizarre and graphic allegations, claiming Bushiri uses sex as a “source of power,” involving acts he linked to occult practices and wealth accumulation. These claims, widely described by observers as extreme and unhinged, were also unsupported.

Kamangila did not stop there. He alleged money laundering operations tied to Bushiri and named several public figures and entertainers—including Wendy Harawa, Dorothy Kingston, Kell Kay, and Gwamba—implying their involvement in an alleged network. None of those named have been charged, and no evidence was presented to connect them to any wrongdoing.

He also targeted Goshen City, a flagship development associated with Bushiri’s ministry, claiming it is being used as a front for laundering money. Again, no proof was provided.

On legal matters, Kamangila criticized Bushiri’s decision to take action against Peter Sambo, calling it a “fatal mistake,” and questioned Bushiri’s legal representation, arguing—without substantiation—that the lawyer involved lacks the appropriate specialization for defamation cases.

The reaction has been swift and polarized. Bushiri’s supporters have blasted the remarks as a calculated smear campaign driven by malice and political motives. Others, while critical of Bushiri, have also raised concern over the dangerous precedent of making explosive allegations in public without evidence.

One fact remains clear: none of Kamangila’s claims have been tested in court. No formal charges have been filed in relation to the allegations. At this stage, they remain exactly what they are—unverified accusations made in a public broadcast.

And in a climate already charged with tension and mistrust, the reckless spread of such serious, unproven claims is not just controversial—it’s potentially damaging, both to individuals and to the integrity of public discourse itself.

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