Atupele denies UDF alliance with MCP, as meet with Chakwera draw mixed feelings
Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera and United Democratic Front (UDF) leader Atupele Muluzi meeting on Friday continue to hit headlines and attract mixed reactions as Muluzi has denied claims that his party would join an alliance with MCP should there be a presidential election re-run.
Ordinary Malawians have taken up in various social media platforms to react with most of them welcoming the meeting as progress.
Others suggested that UTM party president Saulos Chilima should follow suit, saying in the event of a fresh election, it is only a strong opposition alliance which can dislodge the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) from power.
Muluzi however said he did not discuss anything with Chakwera concerning a political alliance.
“We discussed the current political atmosphere in the country and prepare ourselves for the forthcoming election case ruling,” he said.
He said whichever way the Constitutional Court ruling on the elections case expected this week will go, the country needs a political solution to end the current political impasse.
UDF leader said the meeting he had with Chakera discussed at length on preparing their followers to accept the court ruling.
Muluzi, who finished fourth in the disputed presidential elections, and lost his Machinga North East constituency, met the MCP leader on Thursday night at his residence.
Chakwera said on his Facebook page: “I held fruitful discussions with United Democratic Front president Hon. Atupele Muluzi about how we can overcome our differences and join hands in nation-building going forward.”
Meanwhile, Chakwera has urged Malawians to remain calm, and peacefully accept the Constitutional Court ruling on the elections case .Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Koma anthu andale ndi mfiti zouma moyo ndithu. Apa kuteloko akukana nkhaniyo poyerayera mmaso muli gwaa
I always knew Chakwera was a foolish politician
Initially it was Agenda fir Changed……failed! …….then a New beginning …….failed……now it’s Nation building…. hmmmmm!
Atupere is very stupid. Very very stupid. But from another angle, the 200000 votes he got would help either Peter or Lazarus.
Atupele is an opportunist who speaks from both sides of his month! I would not trust him with my dog. I hope Chakwera is smart enough to see that
If only alliances can defeat mighty DPP as claimed in this article, is that not clear admission singly each of the opposition parties could not have won the may 2019 presidential election? Why then did these party leaders plunge the country into the current instability?
I said it two years ago when the country was preparing for 2019 elections that Atupule has a very great political future but that future is in DPP. Fliting with MCP will just lead to his political demise like what happened to late Chakuamba and Chihana. Atupele can fight for DPP presidency and he can win but he can’t make it in MCP. DPP will need an extremely popular and charismatic president to defeat MCP (I am of the strong opinion MCP will change its constitution and it will be Chakwera again) in 2024. And that is also a reason… Read more »
Atupele you are a real fool. You have no plans. You have forgotten what your father said , you were a baby. This is what he said
“Ngakhale atandipopela doom nkamwa sindiingavotele Mcp,chipani cha magazi’ Today you are fooling us . Mcp that’s what made you to be on number 4.You think Nchilima is happy to see you.
Zako izo pumbwa iwe
Zayambika zofuna kumubera Mia kkkkkkkk
Anything coming from this young man,.who has sold Mangochi/Machinga Districts to the Lhomwes, should be received with a pinch of salt. This is a UDF Leader who failed to win a parliamentary, let alone the presidential, seat.
This man, who has disappeared into oblivion, is lying. He indeed met Chakwera on possible alliance because he knows that partnering with MCP is the only way Malawians can remember he is still around.