Atupele denies UDF alliance with MCP, as meet with Chakwera draw mixed feelings

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera and United Democratic Front (UDF) leader Atupele Muluzi meeting on Friday continue to hit headlines and attract mixed reactions as Muluzi has denied claims that his party would join an alliance with MCP should there be a presidential election re-run.

Ordinary Malawians have taken up in various social media platforms to react with most of them welcoming the meeting as progress.

Others suggested that UTM party president Saulos Chilima should follow suit, saying in the event of a fresh election, it is only a strong opposition alliance which can dislodge the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) from power.

Muluzi however said he did not discuss anything with Chakwera concerning a political alliance.

“We discussed the current political atmosphere in the country and prepare ourselves for the forthcoming election case ruling,” he said.

He said whichever way the Constitutional Court ruling on the elections case expected this week will go, the country needs a political solution to end the current political impasse.

UDF leader said the meeting he had with Chakera discussed at length on preparing their followers to accept the court ruling.

Muluzi, who finished fourth in the disputed presidential elections, and lost his Machinga North East constituency, met the MCP leader on Thursday night at his residence.

Chakwera said on his Facebook page: “I held fruitful discussions with United Democratic Front president Hon. Atupele Muluzi about how we can overcome our differences and join hands in nation-building going forward.”

Meanwhile, Chakwera has urged Malawians to remain calm, and peacefully accept the Constitutional Court ruling on the elections case .

