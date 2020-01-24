Atupele holds talks with Chakwera on ‘nation building’

Malawi Congress Party ( MCP) and presidential hopeful Lazarus Chakwera met opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) leader Atupele Austin Muluzi for the first time since last year’s disputed elections, with the pair promising to heal the country’s divisions.

Both Chakwera and Muluzi confirmed the meeting took place on Thursday in Lilongwe.

“I held fruitful discussions with the UDF president Atupele Muluzi about how we can overcome our differences and join hands in naton-building going forward,” Chakwera said.

The surprise meeting at ended with the symbolic photo opportunity of the two men standing side by side which has been released to the public.

The young Muluzi also the meeting indeed he met MCP leader in bid to heal political divides, but provided few details of what it might involve.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :