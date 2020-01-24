FA Malawi to hold  2 CAF B licence coaching course in 2020

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) is set to hold CAF B coaching courses in March and November this year (2020) targeting 60 coaches nationwide after a five-year break.

This follows a workshop currently underway at the Kris Star Lodge in Blantyre which is being conducted by FAM in collaboration with National Football Coaches Association (NFCA) on CAF B Coaching Course Manual development which started on January 21 up to January 23.

The development will delight a lot of coaches in the country who were restricted from coaching at top level due to lack of CAF B Licence, which is the minimum coaching qualification required for coaches in the Super League and junior national teams.

FAM Compliance and Transfer System Manager, Casper Jangale said: “A lot of coaches were worried with lack of coaching course. Many of the coaches were trained three or five years ago. We are planning to conduct these courses between March and April.”

He added that in line with FIFA and FAM, clubs and coaches must have all qualifications required to work in elite leagues, saying in the 2020 season, FAM will not tolerate any coach without CAF B Licence to coach in the top-flight league.

FAM Technical Development Officer, Benjamin Kumwenda said it is mandatory under Confederation of African Football (CAF) Convention for member associations to have a customised manual for CAF-certified coaching courses.

“It is a requirement for us to have our own detailed syllabus if we are to conduct CAF coaching licensing courses. CAF has stopped giving one-size-fit-all syllabus as was the case in the past,” said Kumwenda.

He added: “Once the manual is done, we will communicate to CAF who will send an expert to assess and evaluate it before we start using it. When the manual is certified, FAM will resume holding CAF B coaching courses.”

Kumwenda revealed that the manual is expected to have both theoretical and practical topics including team strategy, game analysis and basic football physiology.

The team developing the manual includes FAM Technical Director, John Kaputa, Flames Head Coach Meke Mwase, NFCA Chairperson Stuart Mbolembole, Coach Instructors Patrick Kulemeka and Eddington Ng’onamo together with Kumwenda.

