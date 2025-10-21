Atupele Muluzi Congratulates Global Economist Dr. Farzam Kamalabadi for Recognition by Botswana President at 2025 World Expo

Malawian politician and business leader Atupele Muluzi has congratulated renowned global economist and development strategist Dr. Farzam Kamalabadi following his special recognition by the President of Botswana, His Excellency Duma Boko, during the opening ceremony of the Botswana 2025 World Expo.

In a social media post, Muluzi described the honour as “a remarkable recognition” and praised Dr. Kamalabadi for his visionary leadership, strategic foresight, and dedication to Africa’s economic transformation.

“To be singled out among thousands of global leaders, ministers, investors, entrepreneurs, and media is a true testament to the impact of your vision, dedication, and deep knowledge of the economic rise of nations,” wrote Muluzi.

“Africa is rising — and leaders like you are helping shape that future,” he added, expressing hope that Dr. Kamalabadi will soon visit Malawi to share his expertise.

Dr. Farzam Kamalabadi, often referred to as one of the most influential figures in global economic diplomacy and international investment, is the Founder and President of Future Trends Group, an international consortium that promotes strategic cooperation between Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. He has worked closely with several African governments on infrastructure, trade, and energy development initiatives.

The Botswana 2025 World Expo, which opened this week in Gaborone, brought together heads of state, global investors, and innovators to discuss Africa’s role in shaping the future of global trade, green growth, and technological advancement.

Muluzi’s congratulatory message reflects a growing recognition of Africa’s emerging leadership and economic potential, with figures like Kamalabadi seen as key partners in advancing sustainable development across the continent.

The former minister emphasized that Malawi, too, stands ready to engage with such transformative leaders, as the continent collectively moves toward economic independence and global competitiveness.

