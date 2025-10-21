Report exposes rot, favouritism & political interference at Ministry of Lands: PS Chilonga and Commissioner Chiundira Implicated

A leaked institutional report has blown the lid off deep-rooted corruption, favouritism, and political meddling inside Malawi’s Ministry of Lands — exposing a once vital government department now crippled by greed, regional bias, and chaos.

The damning report, prepared by the Institute for Public Sector Ethics and Accountability (IPSEA) and dated October 20, 2025 describes a Ministry where loyalty, not merit, has become the key to promotion — and where political connections count more than competence.

At the centre of the scandal is former Principal Secretary Mr. Devie Chilonga, accused of dismantling professional structures and replacing qualified staff with handpicked loyalists. According to the report, he removed experienced officers from the Central Region Lands Office and replaced them with interns under one supervisor, creating fertile ground for “irregular land transactions and unverified dealings.” The move, the report says, “compromised accountability and enabled abuse of power,” turning a vital public office into a personal empire.

The IPSEA investigators also found shocking cases of unearned promotions that have shaken staff morale and professionalism. One of the most dramatic examples involves Ms. Zione Malanda, who rose from Grade K to Deputy Commissioner in just four months, leapfrogging over seasoned officers at Chief grade level such as Mr. Phillip, Ms. Nzunda, and Mr. Chikweni. Insiders described her as inexperienced, saying her appointment “embodies the decay of meritocracy” within the Ministry.

Another officer, Mr. Makawa, reportedly lost his position after being pushed into secondment if not resignation because he came from what insiders called “the wrong region.” His case, the report says, symbolizes the collapse of fairness and ethics at the Ministry. During the same period, several respected and high ranking officers, including Ms. Nzunda and Mr. Chikweni, were abruptly transferred to remote and distant posts, apparently to clear the way for politically connected junior officers to rise.

“These politically motivated manoeuvres disrupted workflows, crushed morale, and eroded confidence among career officers,” the report states. IPSEA concludes that the Ministry deliberately replaced competence with loyalty, rewarding political obedience over hard work and experience.

The rot, however, goes beyond promotions. Commissioner Chiundira is singled out as a major culprit, accused of intimidation, arrogance, and using his position to silence his percieved opponents. He allegedly forced the transfer of Ms. Wezzie Kayira Madzi to the Ministry of Labour after declaring he “could not work with her.” The move, seen by many as punishment, revealed the toxic culture that had taken root in the Ministry.

The consequences have been devastating. IPSEA notes that morale among staff has “hit rock bottom,” professionalism has disappeared, and fear now rules the corridors. Officers who raised concerns about corruption were punished, while politically loyal juniors were rewarded with high posts. “The Ministry has become a jungle of favours, fear, and political protection,” one insider told investigators.

The institute has called for what it terms a “systematic detoxification” of the Ministry — a complete cleanup aimed at restoring ethics, discipline, and public trust. It recommends a forensic audit of all land transactions, promotions, and financial dealings made under the former administration, as well as integrity vetting of all recently promoted officers. It also urges new leadership to introduce transparent, merit-based recruitment and morale restoration measures to rebuild staff confidence.

The report ends with a grim warning: without urgent reform, the Ministry of Lands risks total institutional collapse. As one senior officer put it, “If the new leadership doesn’t clean house fast, the rot will spread — and it may be too late to save it.”

