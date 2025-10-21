Zomba Cracks Down: Street Chaos Ends as Special Municipal Police Take Control

Zomba City has witnessed a dramatic transformation this year following the deployment of a special municipal police unit to tackle illegal street vending.

Since January, the Zomba City Council has sent municipal police officers into the streets to restore order, cleanliness, and safety, and residents are noticing the difference.

“The presence of police officers has been a game-changer,” said Mary Chirwa, a Matawale resident. “Unauthorized vending has stopped, and the streets now look cleaner and more attractive.”

According to Zomba City Council spokesperson Aubrey Moses, the key to the initiative’s success has been assigning officers specifically to curb illegal street vending. “Vendors have now moved to designated trading areas where they can operate legally,” he explained.

But the impact goes beyond vending. The municipal police have also been cracking down on illegal parking, improving traffic flow and enhancing overall city safety.

Residents are hailing the move as a bold and necessary step, saying it has turned Zomba into a more organized, welcoming, and business-friendly city — a clear signal that disorder in the streets will no longer be tolerated.

