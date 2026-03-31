Mutharika Delegates Religious Affairs Adviser to Bushiri’s Global Ironman Conference

Lilongwe is bracing for a powerful convergence of faith, influence and economic ambition—backed, unmistakably, by the authority of the State.

The 2026 Global Ironman Conference, to be hosted by Shepherd Bushiri on April 4 at the Golden Peacock Complex, is no ordinary religious gathering. It is shaping up to be a nationally significant event, carrying the implicit endorsement of former Head of State Arthur Peter Mutharika, who has delegated his Chief Presidential Advisor on Religious Affairs, Timothy Khoviwa, to officially represent him.

That move sends a clear signal: this is not just a church event—it is a platform the political establishment is watching closely, and in this case, choosing to acknowledge.

Framed as a “Kairos Moment of Victory,” the conference is expected to draw thousands from across Malawi and beyond, converging under the banner of spiritual renewal and economic empowerment. But beneath the surface, it reflects a growing intersection between faith movements and national development discourse.

Bushiri, leading the Jesus Nation Church and the Ironman Movement, is positioning the gathering as a launchpad for transformation—spiritually, personally, and financially. And the lineup reinforces that ambition.

Business heavyweights Thom Mpinganjira and Korea Mpatsa are set to take the stage with hard-nosed conversations on wealth creation, entrepreneurship and sustainable growth—injecting real economic substance into what could otherwise be dismissed as purely spiritual rhetoric.

But it is Khoviwa’s presence, on behalf of Mutharika, that elevates the stakes.

In a country where the relationship between religion and governance remains deeply influential, such representation is rarely symbolic. It signals recognition of the role faith-based platforms can play in shaping mindset, mobilising communities and even influencing economic behaviour.

Organisers say the conference is deliberately inclusive—open to all men regardless of denomination or belief, and free of charge. The message is simple but strategic: build a generation of disciplined, purpose-driven individuals capable of navigating both spiritual battles and economic realities.

Attendees can expect more than sermons. The programme promises a mix of high-energy preaching, practical teaching and networking opportunities—an ecosystem designed to spark both revival and resilience.

As Lilongwe prepares to host the event, one thing is clear: this is not just another conference.

It is a carefully positioned moment—where faith, power and economics intersect—with the quiet but unmistakable blessing of Mutharika hovering over it.

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