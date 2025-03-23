Atupele Muluzi: “Malawi is Crying for Change, and I am Ready to Deliver It”

Standing before a restless crowd in Area 24, in Lilongwe on Saturday, Atupele Muluzi did not mince his words. Malawi, he said, is at a breaking point — and Malawians know it.

“Our nation is in crisis,” Muluzi declared, his voice echoing through the packed rally grounds. “You feel it every day — food prices rising, fuel shortages, no jobs for the youth, no forex, no hope.”

Speaking directly to frustrated young people, Muluzi acknowledged the daily struggle they face. “I hear you, I see you. I too live in this Malawi, and I know we cannot continue like this.”

The UDF leader placed the blame squarely on the shoulders of corruption and failed leadership, calling them the root cause of Malawi’s economic collapse. “Malawi is killing Malawi,” he said, to murmurs of agreement from the crowd.

Positioning himself as the man for this pivotal moment, Muluzi reminded the people of his record. “I have served in government, succeeded in business, and stood tall on the world stage,” he said. “And unlike many, I stand before you with clean hands and a clean heart.”

Muluzi invoked his heritage, describing himself as a bridge between Malawi’s diverse regions and cultures. “Yes, you know my father as Yao, but my mother was Chewa from the family of Kalonga Gawa Undi. I am a Malawian for all Malawians.”

But it was his call to action and vision for economic revival that stirred the crowd most. Muluzi pledged to restore the private sector, promising that a UDF-led government would empower businesses, dismantle barriers to growth, and end the culture of state-run enterprises. “Government should govern and create a space for business to thrive — because when business thrives, we all thrive,” he said.

He also called for a revolution in agriculture, urging Malawians to move beyond subsistence and toward a commercially-driven, export-oriented model. “Renting your land for a few bags of maize will not lift your family. We must grow crops of value, sell them to the world, and put real money in our pockets.”

Ending his speech with an emotional plea, Muluzi urged Malawians to rise up, vote, and make their voices heard. “This is your moment,” he said. “Change will not come unless Malawi demands it. Stand with me, stand with the UDF, and together we will change Malawi for the better.”

As chants of “Atupele! Atupele!” rose from the crowd, it was clear that many in Area 24 are yearning for exactly that change.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!