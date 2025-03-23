Five Key Points Atupele Muluzi Made During the Lilongwe Area 24 Rally

1. Malawi is in Deep Crisis – The Economy is Collapsing

Atupele Muluzi painted a stark picture of Malawi’s current situation, calling it a national crisis. He cited skyrocketing food prices, persistent fuel shortages, forex scarcity, and rising unemployment, particularly among the youth. He referenced real-life struggles in Lilongwe’s townships, including Area 24, where young people are turning to street vending and illegal activities to survive. “Go to the markets and the filling stations — you will see the reality,” Muluzi said, blaming corruption and poor leadership for pushing Malawi into economic turmoil.

2. “I am Ready to Deliver the Change Malawi Needs”

Muluzi positioned himself as the only credible candidate to rescue Malawi from its downward spiral, citing his extensive background as a former Minister of Health, Minister of Economic Planning and Development, and Minister of Natural Resources under past administrations. “I am not here to experiment — I bring experience, integrity, and a clean record,” he declared. He reminded the crowd of his unique identity, as the son of former President Bakili Muluzi (a Yao), and his mother, a Chewa from the royal family of Kalonga Gawa Undi. “I am a Malawian for all Malawians,” he stressed.

3. The Private Sector is the Engine of Growth

Muluzi unveiled his economic plan, focused on unleashing private sector potential. He criticized the government for interfering in businesses, stating: “Government must stop trying to run every business. Instead, it must create policies that allow Malawian entrepreneurs to succeed.” He pledged to reduce bureaucratic red tape and create a business-friendly environment to stimulate job creation and foreign investment. “When businesses thrive, all Malawians thrive,” he added, promising a modern, dynamic economy driven by local and international investors.

4. “We Must Kill Corruption Before Corruption Kills Malawi”

Addressing Malawi’s endemic corruption, Muluzi promised zero tolerance for graft. “Corruption is draining our forex reserves, killing investor confidence, and robbing Malawians of their future,” he said. He also stressed the need to reform agriculture by encouraging farmers to shift from subsistence farming to commercial and export-oriented agriculture. “Renting out land for 20 bags of maize is not enough — we must grow cash crops like soya, groundnuts, and macadamia for export, and earn foreign exchange,” Muluzi said, adding that this will help stabilize the kwacha and put money directly into people’s pockets.

5. A Powerful Call to Action for Change

Muluzi closed the rally by urging Malawians to take their frustrations to the ballot box. “Your vote is your power, and Malawi must hear your voice!” he told the energized crowd. He appealed to supporters to mobilize, demand accountability from councillors and MPs, and vote decisively for the UDF in the next election. “Together, we can end this suffering and deliver the change you, your families, and this country deserve,” he said, as chants of “UDF! Atupele! Change!” rang out across Area 24.

