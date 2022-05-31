Atupele Muluzi says will support President Chakwera’s development agenda

Former UDF president Atupele Muluzi, who until his resignation from active politics was touted as the smartest opposition leader, says his next move is to support the development agenda of President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera.

The young Mukuzi has picked a job as a Pan African business executive, a role he says would be key for him to help President Chakwera’s dreams.

In a face book post, Muluzi says his organization would immediately kick start a mini-industrial and economic revolution.

“Friends – I have left politics to transition into a Pan-African business executive.

“Together with global business partners we intend to immediately kick start a mini-industrial and economic revolution for the progress and development of Malawi,” he says.

He says he is open to ideas and new strategies, saying his goal is to develop Malawi.

Muluzi was regarded as one of the country’s smartest opposition politicians for offering President Dr Chakwera constructive criticism.

He has been replaced by Mangochi central MP Lilian Patel as interim party president.

Muluzi’s departure from UDF has put the future of its alliance with the DPP in doubt with observers predicting that for the UDF to survive it will likely abandon its relationship and join the government side.

The development further leaves the DPP in jeopardy following recent divisions within its ranks which have seen the party split into two camps-one led by Southern Region President Kondwani Nankhumwa and the other without a clear leader but supporting the come back in 2025 of former President Arthur Peter Muntharika.

