Chakwera spells out tough measures to restore economy  

Malawi President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has ordered Controlling officers to ensure Ministries , Departments and Government agencies are spending within their budget.

Addressing the press at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe, Chakwera warns any controlling officer against spending above what they were given.

For this reason Chakwera has directed that no MDA should buy a new vehicle unless approved by his Ministry.

The President has also ordered that no vehicles should be seen around after six unless there is prior permission from his office.

Chakwera did not stop fiscal policy measures from there.

He continued by ordering that no MDA should renew Contract or sign new contract for any activity unless approved to do so.

Chakwera has also ordered that Board members should sit only four times per year.

“Any board meeting more than that should seek permission from his office,” said the president.

The President has also directed that Fuel allocated to the Ministers be reduced by 20%.

According to the president all international trips by MDAs be done only three times to avoid over spending.

The President has since ordered that all senior Government officials should fly economy class.

