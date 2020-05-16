Atupele revives the Ung’onoungono mantra: ‘Connecting with young Malawi voters’
As the race for presidency is tightening ahead of the fresh elections, the toast of the road campaigning 41-year-old Atupele Muluzi, running mate to President Peter Mutharika of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has revived his Ung’onoung’ono mantra connecting withy young voters to boost the DPP-UDF alliance.
Upbeat and energetic, Atupele, president of United Democratic Front (UDF), was on Friday on the road in Chikwawa , drawing massive crowds.
“President Mutharika wants young people not to be squeezed [asamafinyike] and your fellow youth Atupele Ung’onoungono is been honoured to be his running mate to champion the aspirations of the youth,” he said.
Atupele asked voters to elect a democrat Mutharika to be president not others with clouded political ideology.
He told the crowd to “push back against those trends that would violate human rights or suppress democracy or restrict individual freedoms” and to “fight against those who divide us”.
“People are connecting with DPP-UDF alliance of democrats,” Atupele, who is married with two children, declared.
The lightly-built son for former president Bakili Muluzi said he knows the opposition are busy castigating him and President Mutharika but urged the DPP-UDF alliance to be worried with such foul-mouthing.
Malawians are set to elect a President on July 2 or the voting date could be pushed by Palriamen to June 23- according to Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) – following decisions by the High Court of Malawi sitting as the Constitutional Court and the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal which upheld the lower court judgement that nullified the May 21 2019 presidential election over alleged irregularities, especially in the results management system.
The judgement followed a petition filed by the country’s estranged Vice-President Saulos Chilima—who contested in the race as UTM Party torchbearer—and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera.
Chakwera and Chilima have since partnered in a nine-party Tonse Alliance as presidential candidate and running mate, respectively.
The third candidate in the fresh poll is Peter Kuwani of Mbakuwaku Movement for Development who was fifth in last year’s botched polls with 20 369 votes, representing 0.40 percent.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Ndi chipani cha UDF chinafinya achinyamata mmbuyomo.Pano ndi chipani cha DPP chikufinya achinyamata.Now they want kuwafinyiratu achinyamata.Achinyamata amalawi afinyika kale ndipo,ndi mistake kumvotera DPP and UDF alliance chifukwa ndi chachiziwikire Kut ung’ono ung’ono udzafinyikanso.Its politics.Zipani za DPP and UDF ndizomwe zafinya achinyamata.There would be no change at all.These parties have been in government for more than 24 years,achinyamata afinyika for 24 years just imagine.Ndiye muziti kubwera change ndi awa, mavuto basi.odza votera zipani zimenezi sanawone umphawi.MALAWIANS REMEMBER TO WEAR MASKS IN PUBLIC PLACES AND SAVE LIVES.
Ngati pali chitsilu cha mwana chimene sichizawona u president or u vice president ndiye ndi galu ameneyi
Not all people you see thronging to political party meetings will vote in the next elections.
Malawi is not for two families unless we are all stupid fools nincompoop dunderheads
Ntchito yilipo apa
Where’s the President have not heard or seen him the past week since the nominations?
What was it he had in his left jacket sleeve some day a drip is he suffering from an illness?
Never seen an election where people support the Vice President and the Po resident is no where to be found or having daily news briefings
Boma iloo. Ntambo Cilima ukuti bwaaa?????. Nyansa times or reportercorrect your English. Atupele did not say he urged dpp udf supporters to be worried but he said not to be worried
They wil get votes but not enough to win.a Nyasa Nanu mumadabwitsa tamakhalani open polemba nkhani stop campaigning for bebe.
Mwana akugwedeza EVERYWHERE he goes. His message is clear and simple. MCP and UTM have been violent in their pursuit for power – they have chased southerners, burnt property and businesses of people in all regions, destroyed government property. Since last year, Chakwera and Chilima have brought chaos in order to get power.
So I should vote for the UDF/DPP alliance kuti ndisamafinyike??