As the race for presidency is tightening ahead of the fresh elections, the toast of the road campaigning 41-year-old Atupele Muluzi, running mate to President Peter Mutharika of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has revived his Ung’onoung’ono mantra connecting withy young voters to boost the DPP-UDF alliance.

Upbeat and energetic, Atupele, president of United Democratic Front (UDF), was on Friday on the road in Chikwawa , drawing massive crowds.

“President Mutharika wants young people not to be squeezed [asamafinyike] and your fellow youth Atupele Ung’onoungono is been honoured to be his running mate to champion the aspirations of the youth,” he said.

Atupele asked voters to elect a democrat Mutharika to be president not others with clouded political ideology.

He told the crowd to “push back against those trends that would violate human rights or suppress democracy or restrict individual freedoms” and to “fight against those who divide us”.

“People are connecting with DPP-UDF alliance of democrats,” Atupele, who is married with two children, declared.

The lightly-built son for former president Bakili Muluzi said he knows the opposition are busy castigating him and President Mutharika but urged the DPP-UDF alliance to be worried with such foul-mouthing.

Malawians are set to elect a President on July 2 or the voting date could be pushed by Palriamen to June 23- according to Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) – following decisions by the High Court of Malawi sitting as the Constitutional Court and the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal which upheld the lower court judgement that nullified the May 21 2019 presidential election over alleged irregularities, especially in the results management system.

The judgement followed a petition filed by the country’s estranged Vice-President Saulos Chilima—who contested in the race as UTM Party torchbearer—and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera.

Chakwera and Chilima have since partnered in a nine-party Tonse Alliance as presidential candidate and running mate, respectively.

The third candidate in the fresh poll is Peter Kuwani of Mbakuwaku Movement for Development who was fifth in last year’s botched polls with 20 369 votes, representing 0.40 percent.

