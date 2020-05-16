Gospel artist Emmanuel Tawakali to drop single

Lilongwe-based up and coming artist Recur whose real name is Emmanuel Tawakali is set to drop a single titled ‘Zisomo’ on May 24, 2020.

Recur said the single seeks to remind people that it is the grace of God keeping them holy and prosperous in all their ways.

‘’Noticing that our lives on our own cannot make it but only by his grace, I found an opportunity to speak about God’s grace in this song and am proud and praise God for grace towards me,” he said.

He said, sometimes people forget that all are sinners and as such he believes that through the song they will clearly have a picture that they are not perfect and saved only by grace not deeds.

This is not the first time for the hip hop artist to release the single.

He said people who love his music should expect an EP (Extended play) which is coming out soon after the single.

He further said that, as an artist he has been quite for a long time after releasing the song titled Imfa which a lot of people liked and requested for another single he nce the release of the current single.

Produced by Inkosi Music, the single will be premiered on Trans World Radio and Radio2FM’s Made on Monday show.

