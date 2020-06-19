Atupele says DPP-UDF turning crowds into real voters in Malawi fresh polls
Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)-United Democratic Front (UDF) alliance running mate Atupele Muluzi has said the opposition alliance would fail to win the fresh presidential elections and that he is confident that President Peter Mutharika will win the June 23 elections overwhelmingly.
Atupele made the remarks in Lilongwe Area 23, Mgona and Chinsapo on Thursday where he addressed hundreds of UDF/DPP supporters during a campaign whistle-stop tour of the capital city.
He said the fresh elections the opposition which overturned last year’s election results that reflected the will of the people would “struggle” at the ballot box this time around as DPP-UDF is set to win.
“We have been campaigning on the ground from every corner of the country to win the trust of the people and fixing people’s issues, as you have noted that the education quota system was abolished and fertiliser prices have gone down to K 5000,” Atupele said.
“We had to demonstrate to our people to win their trust that we are committed to undoing the things they did not like. We are turning crowds into real voters for President Mutharika,” he said.
He said the DPP-UDF alliance has taken its own research polling and is confident that the people of this country can decide their future by voting for a leadership that will develop this country and reject leadership that wants to destroy Malawi.
Atupele said the post-election violence during demonstrations have cost the economy K62 billion and that DPP-UDF will win to ensure the repair the country from the opposition damage.
He said the DPP-UDF’s renewal project means once re-elected, President Mutharika will continue with development projects that are spread across the country.
Malawians will vote on June 23.
You have my vote A PM- ATU.
WA 4% UYU …HE CANT MAKE ANY CHANGE TO MAKE SOMEONE TO WIN THE ELECTIONS AND HE EVEN LOST HIS OWN PARLIAMENTARY SEAT IN HIS HOME VILLAGE.
Mwanayu ndi katundu, sure he is president in waiting 2025 ili nde bomaaaaa
THE CHEWAS ARE MORE MOTIVATED TO VOTE FOR THEIR OWN CHAKWERA THAN NEVER BEFORE.THE STUPID LOMWELISATION POLICY PRACTICED BY MUTHALIKA ADMINISTRATION THROUGH THE CHIEF SECRETARY, LLOYD MUHARA, MINISTER OF FINANCE, MWANAMVEKAS, BUSINESSMAN MULLIS WILL DAMAGE PETER MUTHALIKA IN A BIGGER WAY.ALL SENIOR GOVERNMENT POSITIONS ARE GIVEN TO THE SELFISH AND GREEDY LOMWES, HOW CAN CHEWAS VOTE FOR PETER MUTHALIKA.THE LAST YEAR’S VOTING STATUS QUO WILL PREVAIL.
Gentle giants. The silent majority. Nyekhwe pa 23
normal person cannot vote for Chakwera and chilima alliance, the 9 man band kkkkkkkkkk.
We are ready to cast our votes. MCP ndi UTM akhala akulilanso
A U-turn for swing votes that followed UTM, nowvback to their roots.
Not in a million years Atupele, the crowds you pull have been nothing but clown spectators, they laugh at you, scream at you and go home with no value added. Have you forgotten how these so called crowds have been fooling you since your ung’ono-ung’ono time and when it came to voting day they gave you 2..? So what has changed now….. Peter? The same Peter who stole 2019 elections and only to be rewarded with 38%? This is going to be a very hard nut to crack and i don’t think you and Peter have teeth strong enough to… Read more »
Jst for a change atupele tivoteko anzanu.get ready for China vacation again.boma lapita bebe.