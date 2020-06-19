Atupele says DPP-UDF turning crowds into real voters in Malawi fresh polls

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)-United Democratic Front (UDF) alliance running mate Atupele Muluzi has said the opposition alliance would fail to win the fresh presidential elections and that he is confident that President Peter Mutharika will win the June 23 elections overwhelmingly.

Atupele made the remarks in Lilongwe Area 23, Mgona and Chinsapo on Thursday where he addressed hundreds of UDF/DPP supporters during a campaign whistle-stop tour of the capital city.

He said the fresh elections the opposition which overturned last year’s election results that reflected the will of the people would “struggle” at the ballot box this time around as DPP-UDF is set to win.

“We have been campaigning on the ground from every corner of the country to win the trust of the people and fixing people’s issues, as you have noted that the education quota system was abolished and fertiliser prices have gone down to K 5000,” Atupele said.

“We had to demonstrate to our people to win their trust that we are committed to undoing the things they did not like. We are turning crowds into real voters for President Mutharika,” he said.

He said the DPP-UDF alliance has taken its own research polling and is confident that the people of this country can decide their future by voting for a leadership that will develop this country and reject leadership that wants to destroy Malawi.

Atupele said the post-election violence during demonstrations have cost the economy K62 billion and that DPP-UDF will win to ensure the repair the country from the opposition damage.

He said the DPP-UDF’s renewal project means once re-elected, President Mutharika will continue with development projects that are spread across the country.

Malawians will vote on June 23.

