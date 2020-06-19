Chilima visits site for Mombera University: Brands DPP liars, thieves

State Vice President Saulos Chilima, who is the running mate for Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera in the forthcoming fresh election, for the opposition Tonse Alliance, has described the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) regime as ‘ bunch of liars and thieves’ over Mombera University in Mzimba that never was.

Speaking when he visited the site for Mombera University in Mzimba on Friday, Chilima said the ‘University’ is a testament that the DPP regime is full of liars and thieves.

In a video circulating on social media, Chilima is seen responding to a question from his Public Relations specialist Pilirani Phiri on what was his reaction to the six year old lie that the DPP has been pulling.

“When we say these people are liars this is what we mean. When we say they are thieves, this is what we mean. This is a lie that a government is making to its people. This is unacceptable,” said Chilima.

President Peter Mutharika presided over the ground-breaking ceremony for the university about five years ago and indicated that government will be allocating money in the national budget for the university until it identifies a financier.

An access road was built and an arch at the main entrance was constructed.

Mombera is one of the projects the DPP initiated which government committed to complete to help increase space in public universities.

Youth and Society executive director Charles Kajoloweka called on government to fast-track the construction of the university, saying it will expand access to higher education.

Meanwhile, Chilima has had his first stop at Jenda and he is expected to proceed to Edingeni, Embangweni, Manyamula then Mzimba boma.

However, President Mutharika has also announced that he is visiting Mzimba as well.

