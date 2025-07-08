Atupele Says Malawians Are Tired of High Prices, Joblessness, and Poor Leadership

United Democratic Front (UDF) President Atupele Muluzi has come out strongly against the current state of governance in Malawi, saying Malawians are tired of skyrocketing prices, mass unemployment, and poor leadership.

In a powerful statement released this week, Muluzi declared that Malawi needs urgent restoration and unveiled a bold new strategy called Business First, which he says is designed to run government like a business — focused on generating wealth, protecting public resources, and delivering results for the people.

“This movement is for every Malawian who is tired of struggling with high prices, joblessness, and poor leadership,” Muluzi said. “It is for every family that wants a better tomorrow for their children.”

Under the Business First approach, Muluzi envisions a government that prioritizes efficiency, accountability, and innovation — putting economic growth and wealth creation at the center of national development. The strategy also aims to restore dignity and opportunity to citizens who have been left behind by years of failed policies.

He added that this is not just another campaign, but a serious, practical plan to lift the country out of poverty and hopelessness.

“Our plan is clear: to restore Malawi from its current challenges and build a nation where dignity, opportunity, and hope are possible for all,” he said. “This is your movement. Let’s restore Malawi together.”

Muluzi’s remarks come at a time when Malawians are grappling with a harsh economic environment, including rising food prices, persistent fuel shortages, and an unemployment crisis affecting mostly the youth.

With the 2025 elections looming, Muluzi is positioning himself as a reformist and economic revivalist — promising a break from traditional politics and offering a clear roadmap focused on wealth creation and public service delivery.

Political analysts say Muluzi’s message may resonate with a growing number of Malawians who are disillusioned with the current leadership and are desperate for fresh, business-minded solutions to the country’s deepening economic problems.

