Prophet Bushiri: The Silent Force Behind Malawi’s Rising Film Industry as he donates K50million to Welcome to Maula Film

In a time when many lament the death of African cinema, one man is quietly breathing life into Malawi’s creative industry—Prophet Shepherd Bushiri. Known across the continent for his prophetic grace and expansive business empire, Bushiri is now carving a powerful legacy as a patron of Malawian film.

Through his visionary Goshen City project, Prophet Bushiri has once again opened the taps of generosity—this time with a stunning donation of K50 million to Welcome to Maula Prison, a hard-hitting film by 4 Kaya Films Inc. The gesture is aimed at ensuring the film is accessible to all Malawians for free on YouTube, beginning tonight at 6 PM.

But this is not a one-time act. It is the continuation of a profound commitment to the growth of local storytelling. In 2021, Bushiri shocked the creative scene by donating K20 million to the groundbreaking film Fatsani: A Tale of Survival, directed by Gift ‘Sukez’ Sukali. The movie became a cultural milestone, sparking national debate and awakening the country to the power of visual storytelling.

Shortly after, Bushiri further deepened his footprint in the industry by giving a whopping K40 million to the Malawi Film Association to support capacity building, equipment, and training—laying the foundation for a new generation of filmmakers.

Speaking during the cheque handover for Welcome to Maula Prison, Prophet Bushiri challenged filmmakers to aim beyond the familiar. “I want you to push boundaries. Netflix is already at the table. We’re concluding discussions to ensure Malawian stories are featured globally,” he said. “But for that to happen, we must create quality content that competes on the world stage.”

The film’s producer, Kendal Kamwendo of 4 Kaya Films Inc., was full of praise for the Prophet. “This is not just support, this is a revolution,” Kamwendo said. “His love for film is unmatched. Because of him, Welcome to Maula Prison will reach every home in Malawi. And we’re already scripting our next film—bigger, bolder.”

Kamwendo also addressed the perceived delay in releasing the film, saying, “We wanted to do it right. Unlike our previous project School Days, which took four months to premiere, this one is out in three—and it’s worth the wait.”

Bushiri’s financial muscle might be the headline, but his true gift to the Malawian film industry is belief—belief that our stories matter, that our talent is world-class, and that our future is bright if we dare to dream on camera.

As the credits roll tonight on Welcome to Maula Prison, one truth remains undeniable: Malawian cinema is rising—and Prophet Shepherd Bushiri is writing its boldest chapter yet.

