CCECC: Powering Malawi’s Infrastructure Boom with Excellence and Innovation

The China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) Malawi Ltd. is rapidly transforming the country’s infrastructure landscape—winning national recognition and public praise for its impactful, high-quality work. Recently crowned Malawi’s Best Construction Company, the firm was honoured by President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera for its outstanding contributions to national development.

At the helm of this transformation is Bingquan Zhou, Managing Director of CCECC Malawi, who says the company’s mission is rooted in quality delivery, local empowerment, and technological advancement. “We’ve executed numerous projects in roads, water supply, and civil construction—all of which have been highly commended by authorities and citizens alike,” he says.

CCECC, a subsidiary of one of China’s “Fortune Global 500” companies, is no stranger to mega-projects across the continent. From the Tanzania-Zambia Railway in the 1960s to the Ethiopia-Djibouti Railway and Africa CDC Headquarters, CCECC’s footprint spans over 110 countries. In Malawi, its rise has been just as impactful.

Among its flagship projects are the Rehabilitation of Kaphatenga–Dwangwa Road in Nkhotakota—funded by AfDB, OPEC, and the Malawi Government—which begins in June 2025 with a two-year completion plan, and the Upgrading of the Lirangwe–Chipini (S139) Road, funded by the Malawi Government and underway since April 2025, expected to finish in 18 months.

CCECC’s local impact goes beyond concrete and asphalt. It currently employs 443 Malawians, with the number rising to over 800 during peak periods. Workers are not just employed—they are trained in land surveying, design, construction safety, and hands-on skills like steel fixing and carpentry, building long-term capacity in Malawi’s workforce.

Its most celebrated success is the Nkhata-Bay Town Water Supply System, completed in July 2023 and commissioned by President Chakwera. The project now supplies clean water to nearly 100,000 residents, improving healthcare, commerce, and agriculture in the region. Equally impressive is the Kenyatta Road and Sharrar Street Upgrade in Lilongwe, which won the Outstanding Civil Project Award on Malawi’s inaugural National Construction Day in May 2025.

This Lilongwe project is also a first in many ways—it’s the first in Malawi to use emulsified asphalt graded crushed stone for road base and MSE reinforced retaining walls, reducing costs while advancing engineering standards.

CCECC’s collaboration with local firms such as EMMAC Construction, Leonor Engineering, and Master Road Construction reflects its commitment to inclusive growth and skills transfer.

Beyond Malawi, CCECC is active across Africa in countries like Zambia, Mozambique, DRC, Botswana, Namibia, Kenya, Tanzania, Nigeria, and Ethiopia, cementing its reputation as a continental giant.

Asked for his final thoughts, Zhou expressed unwavering confidence in Malawi’s future:

“Malawi is politically stable and economically promising. We are committed to delivering sustainable, safe, and high-quality infrastructure and playing our part in the country’s development journey.”

As Malawi pushes forward with its development goals, CCECC stands not just as a builder of roads and water systems—but as a true partner in progress.

