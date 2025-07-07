Africa Needs One Vision—Botswana President Duma Boko Tells Malawi

President Duma Gideon Boko of Botswana has called for a united and focused vision for Africa’s development, urging African nations to think deeper and act with purpose to realise the continent’s full potential.

Speaking during a joint press briefing with President Lazarus Chakwera at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe, Boko emphasized the need for Africans to align their aspirations and work collectively toward a shared future.

“It is important for us as Africans to deeply reflect on what we want to achieve and take action to make that vision a reality,” said Boko.

He acknowledged the harsh economic challenges facing both Malawi and Botswana, including extreme poverty and unemployment, but commended the resilience of the people in both countries.

Boko noted that the newly signed cooperation agreements in trade and agriculture between Malawi and Botswana will play a key role in addressing these challenges and delivering tangible benefits to citizens.

He also applauded President Chakwera for his leadership and hailed the strong diplomatic ties between the two nations, which date back to 1966.

“This relationship is not just historical—it is a foundation for the future,” said Boko.

