“Time to Fix Malawi”: PCP’s Jordan Sauti Vows Free Secondary Education, Economic Rescue Ahead of Polls

As Malawi marches toward the hotly anticipated September 16 tripartite elections, Patriotic Citizens Party (PCP) president Jordan Sauti is emerging as a bold new voice, declaring himself the only leader Malawians can trust to pull the country out of its current crisis.

Speaking during the official launch of PCP at Nyambadwe Ground in Ndirande, Blantyre, Sauti didn’t hold back. With a background in Information Technology and research, the Lesotho-trained presidential hopeful said the time for recycled politicians and empty promises is over.

“Malawi has been betrayed by failed leaders for far too long. It’s time for serious leadership, and that’s what PCP brings to the table,” said Sauti.

Bold Promises, Big Vision

Sauti unveiled a sweeping vision that centers on free secondary education, a Youth Development Bank with zero interest loans, and reduced university fees—all aimed at transforming the lives of ordinary Malawians.

He also pledged to:

Slash fertilizer prices to support struggling farmers

Introduce a Women’s Loan Bank to uplift and empower women

Ensure medicine availability in public hospitals

Prioritize job creation through mining and other industries

Donate his entire presidential salary to the elderly every month

“Some may think fixing the economy is impossible, but Malawi is a rich country blessed with resources—we simply need leaders with the knowledge and will to manage it well,” he said.

Sauti lamented rising poverty, suicide, and unemployment, blaming the crisis on “leaders who lack the capacity to run an economy.”

“People are suffering. Businesses are collapsing. Youth are hopeless. Families are broken. PCP is here to change all that,” he stressed.

A Party on the Rise

Although a newcomer to the political scene, PCP is fast building a formidable nationwide presence, with structures firmly rooted in both urban and rural areas.

Sauti said his campaign is not about popularity or rhetoric, but real solutions that touch lives and uplift every Malawian—not just the privileged few.

“If you want real change, vote wisely. Vote PCP. Let’s rescue Malawi together,” he concluded to rousing applause.

