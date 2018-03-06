Atupele sets the tempo for Malawi 2019 elections: Addresses supporters at UDF headquarters

United Democratic Front (UDF) president Atupele Muluzi says his party must now focus at working hard towards the national party convention to be held later this year, saying this democratic process will establish the leadership team that they will then take forward to the Tripartite Elections next year.

Muluzi made the statement at the UDF headquarters in Limbe when he addressed hundreds of party supporters after an earlier meeting with party regional, district and constituency leaders .

The UDF youthful leader took time to explain to the supporters the process of electing people for positions at the National Convention including the presidential candidate as guided by the party constitution.

He told the visibly anxious and yet excited supporters that the party will only succeed in the process if party members and supporters stopped paying too much attention to propaganda particularly on social media.

Muluzi, who is Minister of Health in the Peter Mutharika administration, said none of the political parties in the country have as yet elected a presidential candidate, and was confused why there was so much attention on the candidacy of UDF.

“Some people are busy talking about the UDF especially on social media as if we are the only party in this country. Most of the things that are said is fabricated or speculation” he charged.

Muluzi sounding emphatic urged party members not to doubt him as he is committed to make UDF great again.

“Do not write off UDF, do not underrate Atupele. No matter how much you can talk, no matter how much you can write on Face book or Whatsapp you cannot conquer me,” he said, apparently referring to presidential pretenders in the party.

“Many people believe in rumour mongering, lies and backbiting. But this is UDF headquarters and if you want to hear anything in relation to Atupele and the UDF as a party you will get that information from here, the headquarters, not on WhatsApp or Facebook,” said Muluzi.

However, Muluzi, who was accompanied by his wife Angella, UDF secretary general Kandi Padambo and spokesman Ken Ndanda, MP Lilian Patel, advised the jubilant members not to be bothered or misled with the rumours because it only shows that the UDF party is still a force to be reckoned with in the country.

“Politics is not a game for the faint hearted. It requires a lot of patience and planning. If you can’t be patient or plan then please do not be in politics”, said Muluzi whose speech was punctuated by songs and chants by UDF women and some youths.

“Sitifunanso wina koma Atupele alamulire, yemweyo, yemweyo, yemweyo,( In UDF we want no other than Atupele to be our leader)” the jubiliant women clad in UDF yellow kept singing. “President wa UDF ndani kodi? Atupele, Atupele. Nanga awo, angotaya nthawi chabe, kubwebweta, kung’ung’uza.”

The singing and the dancing of the people demonstrated the support the young Muluzi commands in the party despite some reported misgivings from minor elements in and out of the party.

Other speakers who spoke included Secretary General, Padambo who declared support for Muluzi as the only credible leader of the UDF and Patel who also expressed her support to see Muluzi lead the party at the National Conference to be held this year.

Muluzi arrived at the party offices driving himself in a yellow car a Hummer.

