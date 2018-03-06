Atupele sets the tempo for Malawi 2019 elections: Addresses supporters at UDF headquarters

March 6, 2018 Zawadi Chilunga - Nyasa Times, 7 Comments

United Democratic Front (UDF) president Atupele Muluzi says his  party must now focus at working hard towards  the national  party convention to be held later this year, saying this  democratic process will establish the leadership  team  that they will then take forward to the Tripartite Elections next year.

Atupele Muluzi addresses a crowd gathered at UDF headquarters in Limbe


Atupele Muluzi addresses thousands of UDF supporters at the revolutionary party’s headquarters in Limbe

Muluzi made the statement at the UDF  headquarters in Limbe when he addressed hundreds of party supporters  after an earlier meeting with party regional,  district and constituency leaders .

The UDF  youthful leader took time to explain to the supporters the process of electing people for positions at the National  Convention  including the presidential candidate as guided by the party constitution.

He told the visibly anxious and yet excited supporters that the party will only succeed in the process if party members and supporters stopped paying too much attention to propaganda particularly on social media.

Muluzi, who is Minister of Health in the Peter Mutharika administration, said none of the political parties in the country have as yet elected a presidential candidate, and was  confused why there was so much attention on the candidacy of UDF.

“Some people are busy talking about the UDF especially on social media as if we are the only party in this  country. Most of the things that are said is fabricated or speculation” he charged.

Muluzi sounding emphatic urged party members  not to doubt him as he is committed to make UDF great again.

“Do not write off UDF, do not underrate Atupele. No matter how much you can talk, no matter how much you can write on Face book or Whatsapp you cannot conquer me,” he said, apparently referring to presidential pretenders in the party.

“Many people believe in rumour mongering, lies and backbiting. But  this is UDF headquarters and if you want to hear anything in relation to Atupele and the UDF as a party you will get that information from here, the headquarters, not on WhatsApp or Facebook,” said Muluzi.

However, Muluzi, who was accompanied by his wife Angella, UDF secretary general Kandi Padambo and spokesman Ken Ndanda, MP Lilian Patel,  advised the jubilant members not to be bothered  or misled  with the  rumours because it only shows that the UDF party is still a force to be reckoned with in the country.

“Politics is not a game for the faint hearted. It requires a lot of patience and planning. If you can’t be patient or  plan then please do not be in politics”, said Muluzi whose speech was punctuated by songs and chants by UDF  women and some youths.

Sitifunanso wina koma Atupele alamulire, yemweyo, yemweyo, yemweyo,( In UDF we want no other than Atupele to be our leader)” the jubiliant women clad in UDF yellow kept singing. “President wa UDF ndani kodi? Atupele, Atupele. Nanga awo, angotaya nthawi chabe, kubwebweta, kung’ung’uza.”

The singing and the dancing of the people demonstrated the support the young Muluzi commands in the party  despite some reported misgivings from minor elements in and out of the party.

Other speakers who spoke included Secretary General,  Padambo who declared support for Muluzi as the  only credible leader of the UDF and Patel who also expressed her support to see  Muluzi lead the party at the National Conference to be held this year.

Muluzi  arrived at the party offices driving himself in a yellow car a Hummer.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

Leave a Reply

7 Comments on "Atupele sets the tempo for Malawi 2019 elections: Addresses supporters at UDF headquarters"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
I dont know
Guest
I dont know

This is the guying who is completely confused. He doesnot know what he wants in DPP let alone in UDF. If you want the party to be strong why sell it to crocodiles (Dpp). Atupele you are so opportunistic, you take malawians like cartoons

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour 16 minutes ago
Mchape
Guest
Mchape

Resign first in the cabinet mwana wa mbava u want to increase ur bargaining power mugwela limodzi ndi goodal gondwe and nankhumwa mbava inu ana a mfiti Mia sakusiyani muvina agalu

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours 41 minutes ago
Neno
Guest
Neno

KKKKKK….Like father like son zowonadi…Yathano five years mwayambapo…Munalitu chete inu ngati simumawona

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
5 hours 25 minutes ago
CHIPYERELO
Guest
CHIPYERELO

My good friend Atupele consider your chances in the presidential elections very slim

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
6 hours 12 minutes ago
pathfinder
Guest
pathfinder

Kodi inu a MCP mmangolubwalubwa, mudzachititsa liti kapena atsogoleri anu adzachititsa liti msonkhano, kuti tadzaone anthu ochuluka chonchi? Kapena tinene kutinso atola nkhani a nyasatimes ndi onga a MBC kuti akukukhomelerani, safuna kuti tione masapota ochuluka pa misonkhano yanu?

Vote Up-5Vote Down  Reply
7 hours 16 minutes ago
Mwinithengo Azidya Papakulu
Guest
Mwinithengo Azidya Papakulu

Bambo Atupele mwapusisa anthu kokwana.Chipani chisamakhale ngati choopsyezera mundale kuti muzipeza timanakinaki.Pano cabinet reshuffle ili pafupi mukufuna anthu kuti muzitolere.Mwadusitsa ma bill achabe ndikuzapondereza electoral reform bill kuti muzidya nawo ma cashgate wo.Pangani zomwezo kuti mudyenso ka 4billion kaja ka Goodall Gondwe ndi Nankhumwa.And mwakanikatu kuuza anthu zomwe UDF pachisankho iyima yokha or Ndi banja lanu ndi dpp?.Facebook ndi Whatsapp tiuzeni zomwe muli?Tisamangotengerana muthumba ngati malonda amphaka.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
7 hours 35 minutes ago
Nabetha
Guest
Nabetha

Mwana osapola liwombo komanso pa mchombo uyu. Moti iyeyu sakuwona kuti dzanja lalemba khoma. Moti baby ameneyu sakuwona kuti Lucius Banda naye akayambapo zake ndiye kuti mphepo ya mwera yalowa muchipani. Plibe munthu amene malimba ndi mphepo ya mwera.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
7 hours 56 minutes ago

More From Nyasatimes