Malawian corporate manager says DNA paternity test proves isn’t father to 4 children of Mirriam Ngwira

March 6, 2018 Yamikani Chiuta - Nyasa Times 30 Comments

In a rare display of bravery in a closed society, a Malawian senior corporate manager, Michael Ngwira,  has publicly revealed all four children he had always believed he fathered with his wife, Miriam, were actually not his.

Micheal Ngwira and Mirriam: The four children DNA paternity test reveals the husband isn’t a father

This follows DNA tests he ordered for his children whose results said he was not the biological father of the children.

The supposedly cheating wife, herself a finance manager at an insurance giant, NICO General, has been living with Ngwira for many years as a couple and had four children between them-Hellen, Elton, Kamwadi and Lucy.

They are now on separation, according to Ngwira.

In a message addressed to ‘family’ but now viral on the social media in Malawi, Ngwira, who is former  general manager at Leasing and Finance Company (LFC) says the ‘family’ is free to inform anyone about the issue because “there is nothing to hide.”

Ngwira writes: “You may have been hearing rumours regarding what is happening with my family. This message is meant to communicate the correct position of the situation.”

He reveals that he had decided to order DNA tests for his children on January 28, 2018 and that the results were given to them on March 1, 2018.

“I am sorry and deeply disappointed to inform you that DNA results have shown that I am not the biological father of Elton, Hellen, Kamwadi and Lucy Ngwira. As you would understand, we have a crisis in the family and as an immediate measure I have separated from Miriam while the parents discuss the way forward. Please pray for the children who shall be traumatised by this unwanted situation.

“It is our view that whoever is the biological father/s should be unmasked and be given the responsibility to look after his / their offsprings.  You shall be updated regarding any new developments soon. I will send copies of the DNA results shortly,” writes Ngwira.

It is not clear what prompted him to order the DNA tests.

Another marriage crisis

In a related development, another marriage is on the rock in Chirimba in the city of Blantyre after the husband, a well-known engineer (name withheld) recently found incriminating WhatsApp text messages in his cheating wife’s mobile phone.

The wife  is a member of the CCAP women’s guild (Mvano) and an administrator at one of the famous private secondary schools in the outskirts of the city.

She has had a steamy relationship with another man (name withheld) for a long time despite being happily married for almost 15 years.

According to the couple’s family friend privy to the issue, apart from enjoying the ‘forbidden fruit’, the wife and the man friend have been exchanging romantic texts and nude photographs until fate caught up with the woman slightly a fortnight ago.

“The other man’s wife alerted the Chirimba man that his wife was flirting around with her husband according to her own findings. The Chirimba man put his own traps and caught her read handed with some nasty evidennce of promiscuity,” said the source, declining to be identified.

She said the couple have three kids between them.

“The marriage is now in ruins. They are still staying together in their beautiful matrimonial home and the wife is still enjoying marriage ‘benefits’ like use of cars. But the husband has made it clear he has lost trust in his wife and it’s a matter of time that he seeks divorce. I think the children, who are still young, are the main hindrance to a speedy divorce,” said the friend, who is also a women’s guild member at the CCAP church that the couple goes to.

30 Comments on "Malawian corporate manager says DNA paternity test proves isn't father to 4 children of Mirriam Ngwira"

Pension Nenereko
Guest
Pension Nenereko

Surely is payback period for one Mike Ngwira. Pa Poly anosokoneza zibwenzi zambiri zazake! Koma makomomu ndiye umangoti ana ndi anga. Ana amvekere dad dad innocently!!!!!!!!!!!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
15 minutes 22 seconds ago
JOSEPH CHAGOMELANA
Guest
JOSEPH CHAGOMELANA

LERO ZILI KWA AWO MAWA ZILI KWA IFE,. LEASON NO 1, MUSADZAPUSITSIDWE NDI MKAZI NGAKHALE ATANYAMULA BAIBULO, NDIBWINO KUNGOMUKONDA KOMA MUSAMUKHULUPILILE. IYE AMADYA NAPUKUTA PAKAMWA NATI SINDINADYE INE,AMENEYO NDIYE MKAZI NDIPO ALIPO AMBILI OTELOWO MOTI ENA NDIANUWO NDIPO TSIKU LINA MUDZADZIDZIMUKA ZITAKUCHITIKILANI; {FUSO} NANGA AMABUGWE AKUTIPO CHANI,KAPENA IZI SINKHAZA KU ABAMBO????

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
24 minutes 51 seconds ago
zonse
Guest
zonse

This man is not fit to be a father that's why the wife looked elsewhere! how can you do this to the innocent children? why not just leave the wife and go without traumatizing the kids?

foolish man mpake amkakudyera uli pompo

foolish man mpake amkakudyera uli pompo

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
31 minutes 36 seconds ago
Kandolido
Guest
Kandolido

kkkkkkkkkkk shaaaaa koma zoona mpaka ana 4?, komaso bwana Ngwira! mayitu anakubisani kuti musaziwikira zakusabereka kwanu kkkkkkk aaaaa mpaka ana 4 inu wanu palibepo ngakhale modzi yekha? bwana ndi inu osabereka ndithu

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
44 minutes 42 seconds ago
Wrong
Guest
Wrong

You have handled this the wrong way Mr Ngwira. You may not be the biological father but those kids only know you as their father . How cold hearted are you really?! Those kids are your family sir! May God help you. The wrong one here is Mirriam not the kids.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
55 minutes 31 seconds ago
Banda
Guest
Banda
I don’t blame her. First, the problem is that men have always forced women to be angels and compartmentalised women as either wives who are devoid of sexual feelings or for that matter mistresses (MG2) or prostitutes. Men have doubled up their wives with mistresses and have had the preserve of fathering children outside marriage and society has not put on them the burden of shame for having cheated. Secondly, there must be a problem with the man if the woman can have all these children with another man. Thirdly, one needs to question the DNA – sometimes people can… Read more »
Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour 8 minutes ago
CHINSINSI A.K.A. CHINMIN
Guest
CHINSINSI A.K.A. CHINMIN

tiyeni mukatigulire umodzi madala..!! Mukahotse nkhawa komaso tiyeni tikapane zikheba

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour 34 minutes ago
Maggie Phiri
Guest
Maggie Phiri

These women are not fucking bitches shit because were covering impotent men. Apa anthuwa angokambirana kuti alele anawa basi. These men should be thankful because they had the privileged of being called dads

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour 46 minutes ago
7777999
Guest
7777999

There is no married who has not had a secret affair in this generation. It's sad but we have to accept it. Umati kumuona mwana nyumba iwenso nkudziwa kuti uyu siwanga kkkk basi umangokhala phee. Ifenso men we fuck around to much. We even go for married women. Zachitika apa zabvuta unlucky couple koma in so many houses anthu akulera ana oti si awo

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour 47 minutes ago
Maggie Phiri
Guest
Maggie Phiri

These women are not fucking fucking shit but you men because were covering impotent men. Apa anthuwa angokambirana kuti alele anawa basi

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour 50 minutes ago

