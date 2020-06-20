AU, Commonwealth urge peaceful, credible elections in Malawi

The African Union (AU) and the Commonwealth secretary-general Patricia Scotland have called on all parties in Maalawi to ensure peaceful and credible elections as the country holds historic fresh presidential elections on Tuesday June 23 2020.

In a statement, Commonwealth Secretary-General said all electoral and political stakeholders in Malawi should play their part in contributing to a peaceful and credible presidential election.

The Secretary-General said: “Malawi’s democracy, stability and development hinge upon the credibility of the forthcoming Presidential election. I encourage all stakeholders, including the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC), political parties, civil society organisations, the media, religious authorities, traditional leaders, and every citizen, to work together and play their respective roles constructively to ensure that the outcome of this election truly reflects the will of the people.

“ In particular, Malawi’s Government and Opposition must demonstrate leadership by honouring their commitment to democracy and respect for the rule of law, enshrined in Malawi’s Constitution and reflected in the Commonwealth Charter.”

The Secretary-General underscored the Commonwealth Secretariat’s commitment to supporting home-grown initiatives in Malawi that can contribute to a peaceful and credible process.

Scotland added: “The Secretariat is pleased to have partnered with national institutions to support their contribution to our shared goal of a peaceful, credible and inclusive process, especially at this challenging time when the pandemic has limited our options for direct engagement.”

The Commonwealth Secretariat is supporting partner national institutions – the National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE), the Public Affairs Committee (PAC) and the 50:50 Campaign Management Agency.

The Secretary-General concluded. “I wish the people of Malawi well as they look forward to exercising their democratic right to vote on 23 June.”

On their part, the African Union (AU) has urged electoral stakeholders in Malawi to cooperate with the electoral body to ensure that the commission holds a peaceful and credible election.

AU Commission chairperson Moussa Faki said in a statement posted on the continental bloc’s website that Malawians should work with MEC, which is “the constitutionally-mandated body to conduct the election”, to create conditions for a democratic, credible and peaceful election and refrain from any acts of violence.

He commended Malawians for conducting themselves peacefully after the Constitutional Court on February 3 nullified the results of the controversial 2019 presidential election.

Faki has since urged Malawians to observe all measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19) ahead of the fresh election on Tuesday.

