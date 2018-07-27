Audit exposes ‘Apumbwa’ in K9.3bn abuse: Misprocurement at Escom, Admarc

July 27, 2018 Wongani Chiuta - Nyasa Times 8 Comments

Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) and Agriculture Developmeny and Maeketiv Corporation ( Admarc ) are again in the spotlight for abuse of public resources as Auditor General’s report show the two State-owned institutions abused K9.3 billion through doggy procurement transactions.

Chief Secretary to government Lloyd Muhara:  Advised to immediately stop the laxity in State owned institutions

The audit report of the fiscal year 2016/17  – prepared by former Aiditor General Stevenson Kamphasa – indicate that the two State enterprises failed to account for the billions of Kwacha.

Escom mess

It indicates that Escom ordered goods valued at  K8.3 billion from about 23 suppliers without following internal procurement procedures and without the knowledge  of key management .

“Out of the K8.3 billion ordered items, the Corporation only needed K3.2 billion of the items ; rendering the remaining K5.1 billion useless,” says the report on part.

The power utility continued to acquire the old three-phase meters despite embarking on a project to migrate customers from post-paid to prepaid  billing through introduction of meters mounted on electricity poles to phase out the old three-phase system, according to the findings of the audit.

“A total of 24 550 meters valued at K1.8 billion were received in March and April 2019, But only 330 items valued at K23 million were issued from stores in the last 12 months to June 2017,” reads the report.

Escom board chairperson Thom Mpinganjira told a news conference recently that  “there were serious misprocurement process” at the Corporation.

Admarc rot

The report indicates that  Admarc failed to express to the auditors the whereabouts of K4.2 billion which it had claimed was used to purchase maize and other items in the year under review.

There was no proof from the State produce trader on the delivery for the saud maize and other items, the audit says.

“The auditors were unable to obtain sufficient and appropriate audit evidence to ascertain that quantities relating to purchases valued at K3 billion were fully received.

“Included in the cost of sales is an amount of K1.2 billion that could not be explained by management,” reads the report.

Parastatal ‘abominations’

An editorial comment in Malawi’s leading daily newspaper, The Nation, has focused on the story, staring that the abominations that most State-owned institutions such as Escom and Admarc continue to commit are not only unfair to taxpayers who shoulder the costs of the wrong decisions, but also to the people of Malawi who are denied  good services because of wrong procurement.

“How can Escom throw away K5.1 billion due to wrong procurement when the country is struggling to buy food, drugs and fuel for ambulances in public hospitals?”  the paper queried.

It pointed out that it is saddening that there is little or nothing government is doing to bring sanity in these institutions, by, among other things, prosecuting the controlling officers.

“Why does government treat employeees who abuse public resources  with kid gloves? Surely, there is more to these wrong deals than meets the eye,” the paper said.

The paper  urges government to “immediately stop the laxity” in State owned institutions such as Escom and Admarc, warning that, if left unabated, the looting will continue to derail the country’s development agenda.

 

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

8
Leave a Reply

avatar
7 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
8 Comment authors
JessieSikusinjaTruthPumbwaTamani Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Jessie
Guest
Jessie

what happens in our country really makes me sad!!! we need God’s intervention ndithu!!! Lord we repent as a nation tachimwa tachimwa. Restore and revive us all Lord!!! we need change of mindset for the whole nation and leadership that pure in heart oh Lord, leadership that is patriotic and not selfish. tithandizeni yehovah

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
7 minutes ago
Sikusinja
Guest
Sikusinja

So Admarc is rotten and the President saw it fit to try and appoint Harold Mwala as Auditor General. who was director of finance there. And what are we supposed to deduce from such an appointment.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
21 minutes ago
Truth
Guest
Truth

Is it possible to follow up with the supplier and explore a possibility of returning the unused meters or arrange for a swap with other materials ESCOM can use. Or even so offer the supplier return with a discount so that we should not suffer the full cost???

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
22 minutes ago
Pumbwa
Guest
Pumbwa

Just another day in Malawi.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
29 minutes ago
Aluya
Guest
Aluya

The issue is we dont hav leadership in Malawi. Even a standard 5 drop out can reason better

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
ndadabwa
Guest
ndadabwa

apumbwa amenewa kodi bwanji sakumafera mu zinjege momwe amayendamo

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
#DzukaniAmalawi
Guest
#DzukaniAmalawi

State Owned Companies (SOCs) are conduits for major looting. The fact the the board and the executive reflect the governing party is the first indicator of misgovernance. Until SOCs are independent of the ruling party interference, looting will continue. Not Chilima or Chakwera will solve the problem until the board and executive appointments are on merit and are a apolitical.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Tamani
Guest
Tamani

spot on

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago

More From Nyasatimes