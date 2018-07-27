Lilongwe golfers to battle in New Finance Bank tournament

After successfully hosting its first ever golf tournament in Blantyre last month, New Finance Bank (NFB) storms Malawi’s premier golf course of Lilongwe Golf Club (LGC), where it expected to stage a two-day golf marathon starting from tomorrow up to Sunday.

Close to 120 golfers from Lilongwe and other golf clubs in the country are expected to take part in the stroke-play, which has seen the bank partnering with UNICEF and Ministry of Education, Science and Technology in a bid to promote the girl child in education.

“We are excited to partner with UNICEF and the Education Ministry in the campaign to support education for the girl child in Malawi. At the same time, the event is going to provide an interactive platform for us to share ideas and experiences with our corporate clients,” said NFB’s marketing and customer experience manager Linda Simwaka.

Simwaka hailed golfers for the support rendered to the bank, when it held its first golf tournament in Blantyre last month: “We had enormous support from golfers and that’s the reason we have come again to invest in this noble sport while at the same time promoting education for the girl child,” she said.

Education Minister Bright Msaka is expected to preside over the competition’s prize presentation ceremony on Sunday.

