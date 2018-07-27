MCP downplays defections of Mzuzu  deputy Mayor, others to UTM

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has downplayed defections by Mzuzu City Council Deputy Mayor Alexander Mwakikunga , councillor for Chibavi Ward Gabriel Mwaungulu and some of its key politicians to newly –formed United Transformation Movement (UTM).

MCP spokesman Reverend Maurice Munthali said those moving to the now popular movement are “simply jumping the gun”.

He said the party wishes the defectors well in their new endeavours, saying MCP will always respect one’s freedom of choice.

The defectors cited bad leadership in MCP as one of the reasons for dumping the oldest party.

Welcoming them in UTM, regional secretay of the movement in the North, Peter Mkandawire, said they were delighted to welcome the councillors, district and regional committee members of MCP in the North as well as aspiring candidates.

The defectors speaking at St Andrew’s CCAP Hall in Mzuzu said they are convinced vice-president Saulos Chilima is the right leaders to associate with and support for the country’s transformation.

Chilima, 45, left the ruling Democratic Progressive Party 9DPP) last month, after accusing it of condoning corruption and nepotism.

On July 21, the former CEO of Bharti Airtel’s Malawian unit announced his formation of the UTM, with which he will be a candidate for president in elections to be held in May.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :