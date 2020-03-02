Audit reveals K35bn plunder: Malawi govt asked act on errant controlling officers
Malawi government has been asked to take “drastic action” against errant controlling officers at Capital Hill, for fear that public funds will continue going down the drain following revelations that K35 billion has not been accounted for and was probably stolen in ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) in the 2018/19 fiscal year alone.
The National Audit Office (NAO) has produced an audit report of the Malawi Government accounts for the Year Ended 30th June 2019 submitted to the Office of the Speaker with a covering letter from Acting Auditor General Thomas Makiwa dated January 21 2020.
The K35 billion represents a whopping 1 066 percent increase from the unaccounted for K3 billion in the previous financial year.
In its extended coverage of the report which Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development Joseph Mwanamvekha, who formally presented the report in Parliament on February 19 202, Malawi’s leading daily newspaper, The Nation, used the editorial comment to state that “finance prudence demands action.”
The paper pointed out that the audit of the public finance management at Capital Hill “does not inspire an iota of confidence.”
Reads the comment in part:” Impunity and disregard for accountability in public finance management emanate from the laxity by authorities to bring to book controlling officers and their staff who give taxpayers a raw deal.”
The Public Finance Management Act and Public Audit Act impose punishments for errant controlling officers, but the paper noted that, since their enactment back in 2003, no controlling officer has been brought to book for overspending or non-accountability.
“Time to act is now,” the editorial comment said.
In an executive summary of the report, acting Auditor General Makiwa observes that the main findings from the audit, which account for 98 percent of the irregularities by value, include non-maintenance of non-current assets register, misallocations of public funds, fuel not recorded/not signed for in register/logbook, revenue spent at source, payment vouchers not provided for audit inspection, revenue not acknowledged by receipts and stores items paid for but not delivered.
Makiwa also reports suspicious long-outstanding pensioners, failure to maintain proper revenue accounting records, funds transfer for referral medical cases abroad not liquidated, stores items not traced to the ledger, under collection of revenue, unfinished construction works, lack of sustainable special budget for PhD scholarships, interbank transfers without supporting documentation, unsettled claims, payments made without adequate supporting documents, and delay in paying contractors.
The report has categorised the valued irregularities into three, notably major findings by value at K35 148 879 433.80, other significant irregularities by value at K652 649 865.85 and other isolated irregularities by value K148 347 622.47.
The document also notes that there are other areas of non-compliance, but not valued. These include works not done according to contract specifications, non-preparation of bank reconciliation statements, failure to implement construction projects, failure to prepare and maintain fixed asset register, failure to insure assets, failure to produce integrated financial management information system (Ifmis) cashbook and other reports as well as failure to prepare procurement plan.
In terms of value, the K35 billion it is enough to fund the forthcoming fresh presidential election the High Court of Malawi sitting as the Constitutional Court ordered within 150 days from February 3. In the Mid-Year Budget Review, Parliament approved a K29 billion funding for the fresh poll.
The missing funds are also enough to fund the entire Ministry of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare (Vote 320) whose revised budget is pegged at K34.7 billion in the 2019/20 National Budget.
The problem is not with controlling officers, rather the problem is with IFMIS which is managed or logged in only by junior officers. A controlling Officer (PS) only approves the Loose minute. What happens down the line, even Directors don’t know. It is accounts persons, procurement persons, internal auditors and store persons who run the show. Just check the amount of wealth these juniors in accounts, procurement, stores and auditing offices have. Most of these are many times richer than Directors. So, please don’t blame Controlling Officers, rather blame the IFMIS which respects and recognises junior staff to handle transactions.… Read more »
Nanga choncho, amalawi evidence yake ikhale yotani kuti mubvomereza Malawi needs change, good leaders who will hold the country with an iron fist like the likes of Magufuli, tawonani m’mene chuma chikusakazidwa and yet people are dying in hospitals, people are hungry, nothing working and u tell me nooooo u are happy with the current vice, eishhhhhhhhh……..! but all is not lost there’s still hope, vote wisely in the next couple of months
HRDC do something please. Let us march against this until action is done.
Let this DPP government go please
Unless drastic measures are taken to deal with this problem, this plunder will continue even if another government comes in. There is need for a complete overhaul of the financial procedures within the ministries.The prevailing culture in the ministries has to be done away with. The first thing to do is do away with unqualified staff right away from the accountant general to individual ministries. For instance, how can an Accountant general be unqualified as it is with the current one and you think financial prudence will be observed? A qualified accountant these days is more ethical because is up… Read more »
Under the wise leadership of bububu
A report without action is nothing other doing pusi pusi to Malawians by now we could have been hearing that people are arrested for abuse of office not rhetoric Muthalika must fall. It is in at a wrong time of presidential elections come May 19 2020.
Surely we need to get rid of APM and his useless thieving cadets.
As long as awawa alipampando nkhani zake ndizomwezi basi.
100% agree but unfortunately some see no problem why coz akudya nao!