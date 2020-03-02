Rapper VIP To God features Don Tarz  political commentary song ‘I was there 2.0’

The self acclaimed socio-political rapper VIP To God has roped in Lilongwe based reggae dancehall heavyweight Don Tarz on a powerful political song titled “I was there 2.0”.

The song is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, 3rd March which happens to be Martrys Day in Malawi.

Commenting on the song, VIP To God said “I was there 2.0” is a commentary on Malawi’s current unstable political landscape.

Among others, the song highlights how politics and demonstrations have affected lives and businesses of the citizenry.

“As we commemorate Martyrs Day and celebrate our Martyrs, I want people to listen to the song and reflect on the Malawi we want. We need to look at history and think about the future,” VIP to God explained.

“I was there 2.0” is VIP to God’s first single in 2020 while the first version was released in 2007.

The first version covered events from Dr Hastings Kamuzu Banda, Bakili Muluzi to Bingu wa Mutharika’s regime hence version 2.0 picks up from Bingu wa Mutharika to the current regime.

“I released the first version when I was a kid. I was listening to my old material and I came across it. I was inspired by the powerful lyrics,” he said.

“I was there 2.0” was produced by Mr. Tex and recorded and mixed by Dre Beats.

Formerly known by his stage name K-Bonnie, VIP To God is a member of the now defunct Blantyre based hip hop group, Maximum Sentence.

The lyrics

(Don Tarz)

I’ve seen it all/

I’ve seen it all/

I’ve seen Dem rising, have seen Dem fall/

Medy medy, one man down/

Demonstrations wah gwaan in town/

To de rescue MDF truck/

Code red, police under attack/

One woman dead, plenty wounded/

Code red, blood shed/

Chorus

I was there, when Bingu was President/ I was there, when JB was President/ Am here, when Peter is President/ I will be here, when he step down as President

Verse 1

16:47, commotion outside my office, people screaming madando 147/MDF with AK 47, its intense in area 47/ Cops firing teargas, clients getting nervous, outrageous how the warm heart turned cold, cold like Steve Austin beer/ Got so many reasons to live in fear/ Anxiety, depression, mental health is certain, uncertainty in business sector/ Can’t make any business moves, can’t open the shop, the streets is deserted, Warm heart of Africa is dented/ Waking up with so many questions/ Are they demonstrating or not? Is it peaceful? Are they looting or not? Are we safe? How many people got shot

Bridge

(Don Tarz)

I’ve seen it all/

I’ve seen it all/

I’ve seen Dem rising, have seen Dem fall/

Medy medy, one man down/

Demonstrations wah gwaan in town/

To de rescue MDF truck/

Code red, police under attack/

One woman dead, plenty wounded/

Code red, blood shed/

Chorus

I was there, when Bingu was President/ I was there, when JB was President/ Am here, when Peter is President/ I will be here, when he step down as President

Verse 2

Its all politics, they don’t care about your situation, governments change and u still messed up in the same situation/CSOs got hidden agenda, ever wondered who the hell funding these demonstrations? By the time you realize the truth its gonna be too late, playing Russian Rolette with a gun on your head/ Nuff said, ama shut up and play dead before I go missing like Chasowa and Njauju and face the same fate/ Its all love about hate, patriotic in rhythm and rap through your eardrum, melodic, don’t wanna sound heroic/ Just wanna put it in perspective, when you play politics/ Remember, hospitals ain’t got medication, children learning under the tree, dying from malnutrition/ Justice system is failing us, Nsundwe case still open

Bridge

(Don Tarz)

I’ve seen it all/

I’ve seen it all/

I’ve seen Dem rising, have seen Dem fall/

Medy medy, one man down/

Demonstrations wah gwaan in town/

To de rescue MDF truck/

Code red, police under attack/

One woman dead, plenty wounded/

Code red, blood shed/

Chorus

I was there, when Bingu was President/ I was there, when JB was President/ Am here, when Peter is President/ I will be here, when he step down as President

Verse 3

MEC fucked up the Tippex elections on tax payers money/ The constitutional court blew up millions of tax payers money, the supreme court appeal its gonna be the same and these niggaz think its funny/ The rich keep fighting, the poor keep starving, the whole system is rotten/ Political parties are rotten, HRDC is rotten, that’s why am starting my own movement and I don’t want non of you to join me/ Word to my boy Mic One, I got one support like a mushroom, step in the boardroom/ Pull out my dick and piss on your faces, am spreading like Corona/ Am the Chinese virus infecting the system, your criticism energize me, you can kill me but you can’t kill the revolution!

